Chilean Protestors Down Drone By Dazzling It With Dozens Of Laser Pointers

Some smaller hobby and commercial drones have various autopilot systems and fail-safe software that allows them to maintain safe flight and even return to their original point of origin if they lose contact with their controller, but even with those capabilities, they wouldn't engage automatically if their camera was blinded. Things happen fast and even engaging a fail-safe mode would have to be done by the user quickly once their video feed is blinded. Regardless, in this case, the laser pointers meant certain death for the lurking drone in question.

While laser countermeasures that dazzle the infrared seekers on short-range heat-seeking missiles have been a reality for many years—they are even finding their way onto fighters now—more powerful and advanced dazzlers are now entering the maritime environment. Russia has already fielded a dazzler system on some of their surface combatants and the U.S. Navy has just installed its first dazzler, named ODIN, on the Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Dewey (DDG-105). You can read all about this new system in this recent piece of ours.

The impromptu downing of the small drone in Chile via lasers is definitely timely and the use of consumer-grade lasers could become a common application for fending off drones in no-drone airspace and other sensitive areas. Just blinding their optics and thus eliminating their reason for being overhead—to capture video for various reasons—could be enough to deter some of them from flying in the first place. Tying in a few dazzlers dispersed around a large area into a counter-drone system with detection capabilities could make flying one over a denied area entirely useless in the first place.

The only major issue with such a concept is target discrimination. The same lasers that can blind drone optics may also blind human pilots, which continues to be a big problem domestically and abroad. But many counter UAS systems use modular radars, passive electronic sensors, and their own infrared cameras to better classify potential drone threats. As such, using the lower power dazzlers could be a fairly low risk and obtainable way of keeping unwanted drones at bay.

So yeah, those protesters were definitely on to something.

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com