State Department Has A Burning Building Simulator To Prepare Staff For The Next Benghazi

The U.S. Department of State has released videos and photos showing a part of a training course for diplomatic staff covering how to respond to attacks on their compounds involving incendiary weapons and other deliberately set fires, as well as how to quickly and safely escape burning buildings, if necessary. The State Department, among other U.S. government agencies, saw a pronounced need for personnel to have these skills sets after the infamous Benghazi Consulate attack in 2012. During that incident, terrorists torched a part of the diplomatic compound, leading to the deaths of then-U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens and Foreign Service Officer Sean Smith from smoke inhalation.

The demonstration of the so-called "smokehouse" training facility was part of a media package accompanying the official opening of the Foreign Affairs Security Training Center (FASTC) in Blackstone, Virginia, on Nov. 14, 2019. The FASTC, the State Department's newest training center, has been operating on a limited scale for some time already and the State Department expects it to become fully operational before the end of the year.