This Is How The Russian Military Tests If Its Vehicles Can Stand Up To A Nuclear Blast

Russia and the United States have extremely limited options for conducting nuclear effects testing with actual nuclear weapons, even if they wanted to. In 1963, the Soviet Union and the United States, among others, signed the Particular Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, or PTBT, which prohibited above-ground nuclear testing. Russia has also signed and ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, or CTBT, which prevents full-scale nuclear weapons testing in any environment. The U.S. government has signed, but not ratified the CTBT, though it has its own self-imposed moratorium on all nuclear testing.

It's not clear whether TV Zvezda chose to air this segment now for any particular reason, but it does come amid growing tensions between Russia and the United States about nuclear weapons developments and the modernization of each countries respective arsenals. Earlier this year, the late Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, or INF, which also impacted the developing and fielding of various land-based conventional missiles, collapsed under the weight of Russian violations.

There are now concerns that the future of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, which applies to various strategic nuclear weapons systems, may be at risk. This deal will expire in 2021 unless Russia and the United States agree to extend it and, even then, this only means it will remain in force until 2023.

Both countries are actively developing a wide array of nuclear and improved nuclear weapons and delivery systems. Russia's programs include a number of particularly novel and controversial systems, including Burevestnik, seen in the video below, as well as the Poseidon long-range nuclear-armed and nuclear-powered doomsday torpedo. Just this week, the Kremlin announced that it would put the first examples of the modified intercontinental ballistic missiles carrying the Avangard hypersonic boost-glide vehicle into silos as it works to make that weapon system operational.