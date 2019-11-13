Check Out These Exclusive Shots Of An F-117 Stealth Jet Arriving At The Reagan Library

In a followup to our ongoing reporting on the F-117 Nighthawk stealth attack jet that the Reagan Library is receiving, we can report that the restored aircraft has made it to the Simi Valley compound and is about to get reassembled for display. We can also report that the F-117 will all but certainly be displayed high above the ground on a pole near the library's F-14A Tomcat. The War Zone has obtained exclusive images from our friend and regular contributor Matt Hartman who was onsite as the partially disassembled black faceted jet snaked its way up the hill to the museum aboard a flatbed truck.

Make sure to read all about the intricate work that goes into readying an F-117, which still has a multitude of secret components, for public display, and a bit about the battle-proven aircraft involved that carries the nickname "Unexpected Guest" in this recent article of ours. Last September, we were first to report that the Library was getting one of just 12 F-117s earmarked or already on public display. All of the existing Nighthawks in museums, with the exception of the remains of Vega 31 in Serbia, are pre-production YF-117s. Although the F-117s were officially retired over a decade ago, some remain flying under mysterious circumstances.