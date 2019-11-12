Air Force Wants Its XQ-58A Valkyrie Drone To Help F-22s And F-35s Talk To Each Other

Installing this capability on the XQ-58A makes good sense, too. Acting as a low-cost communications and data relay in high-risk environments, as well as helping push information from MADL and IFDL over the horizon, sounds like a perfect job for such a platform. Being able to process signals from either data link could also enable F-22 and F-35 pilots to exchange control of one or more Valkyries operating as a loyal wingman on the fly, as well.

If GatewayOne works on the relatively small XQ-58A, the Air Force could likely migrate GatewayOne onto other platforms, as well, making the capability more widely available. Assistant Secretary of the Air Force Roper also made clear that he is looking at this particular connect-a-thon as a concept for driving rapid innovation and procurement, something he has become an outspoken advocate of, in general. If this works, he is hoping that it could help in the development and acquisition of new communications solutions, as well as other new capabilities, including low-cost satellite networks, which could broadly help the service expand its ability to share information and reduce the vulnerability of these critical data-sharing networks to both physical and non-kinetic attacks.

"We’re making it up as we go, right? There’s never been anything like this," Roper said at the Defense Writers Group breakfast, according to Defense News. "We need a way for people to propose connections and get into the pipeline."

“The good news about that is [that Congress and the Pentagon] don’t really have to believe us for very long," he continued. "Just let us get through a few connect-a-thon cycles and if we’re failing miserably, then that should tell you something about the future of the program."

If the GatewayOne effort proves successful it could be an extremely important step forward for how F-22s and F-35s, along with the XQ-58A, work with each other, as well as other U.S. military assets. This, in turn, could have a significant impact on how American forces share information across the battlefield, in general.

