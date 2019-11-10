Potentially The Most Revolutionary Aircraft You Have Never Heard Of Has Flown

Over the last couple of years, virtually nobody has reported on the mysterious and bizarre-looking, but potentially revolutionary flying machine known as the Otto Aviation Celera 500L aside from The War Zone. Well, that is until our most recent article on the aircraft from June of 2019. That piece went viral, but nobody that we know of has followed up with any new information on the remarkably secretive civilian aircraft or the extremely shy firm that built it. Now, based on first-hand reports and images we have seen, we can state that the exotic, bullet-shaped flying machine has successfully taken to the skies.

Before we proceed, take moment and read about the Celera 500L in order to get up to speed on its proposed capabilities. Suffice it to say, the aircraft is all about shattering the traditional concepts and economies of commercial and private air travel and more.