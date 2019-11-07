Russian Drone "Strike Groups" Jammed And Bombed Air Defenses During Huge Exercise

The other components of the strike group were Orlan-10s carrying sensor turrets with electro-optical and infrared cameras or the Leer-3 electronic warfare systems. Both of these are known variants that have been in service for some time now.

The concept of operations demonstrated during Tsentr-2019 involved the sensor and electronic warfare-equipped Orlan-10s locating and classifying targets of interest. The armed drones would then move in to conduct mock attacks. Depending on the size of the weapons these Russians actually expect these unmanned aircraft to employ in real combat, the goal may be more to achieve mission kills on target systems through the destruction of radars, antennas, or other smaller, but nevertheless vital components.

This sounds very much like the next logical evolution of tactics the Russians have already honed in Ukraine, where Orlan-10s with sensor and electronic warfare payloads have been conducting similar operations to locate targets, as well as jam them, for years now. However, in that conflict, at least so far, mortars and other artillery weapons have been the primary assets called upon to actually destroy the targets that the drones find.

The Russian drone strike groups operating during Tsentr-2019 also worked to wreak havoc on enemy rear areas, including targeting convoys of reinforcements, according to Izvestia. The story noted that even small munitions could cause substantial damage to fuel and ammunition depots. Though not mentioned in the Russian newspaper story, in 2017, Ukranian officials initially suggested that a massive explosion at the country's largest ammunition depot in Balakliya was the result of a small drone dropping an incendiary device onto the facility. Ukranian officials subsequently revised their position, saying they still suspected sabotage, but that there was no evidence that a drone delivered the weapon that set off the blast.