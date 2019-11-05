Russia Shows Wind Tunnel Model Of An "Elephant" Airlifter Replacement For The An-124

Russia has revealed a wind tunnel model for a prospective cargo aircraft, dubbed the "Elephant," to replace the Soviet-era An-124 Ruslan, or Condor. The Antonov company, which is situated in what is now in Ukraine, with which Russia has particularly poor relations at present, originally built the An-124s. Curiously, the Elephant's design appears to be significantly different from previous models and artwork of the Ilyushin Il-106, which that company had said earlier this year was already in development to replace the Ruslans. Russia’s Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute, also referred to by its Russian acronym TsAGI, posted a picture of the Elephant wind tunnel model on Nov. 5, 2019. Personnel at the center built the model, which they expect to begin testing the T-106 variable-density wind tunnel soon. Experiments, including exploring potential takeoff and landing performance, is set to continue in the T-106, as well as another wind tunnel known as the T-102, in 2020.

TsAGI says that the model is readily reconfigurable, which will allow them to explore various different nose, wingtip, rear fuselage, engine nacelle, and landing gear fairing configurations. It also presently lacks a tail of any kind, though the center said it was looking primarily at a single vertical tail with a two-section rudder, as is found on the An-124. Depending on how it is configured, the model can be, at maximum, just over five feet in length, a little more than a foot and a half high, and have a wingspan that is close to six feet. The aluminum and steel subscale test article can weight up to 264 and a half pounds.

TsAGI The Elephant wind tunnel model.

However, TsAGI did not give any sense of how large the full-size design this is supposed to be representative of might be in the end. For comparison, the An-124 is nearly 225 feet long, just over 62 feet high, and has a wingspan of 240 and a half feet. The center did offer a few details about the prospective capabilities of the Elephant, saying that Russia was aiming for a design that could carry a maximum payload of 180 tons, 60 tons more than the An-124. The plane would be able to fly up to nearly 4,350 miles at a cruising speed of just under 460 knots. The Ruslan has a typical cruising speed between 430 and 460 knots and a range of around 4,500 miles with a payload of just under 90 tons.

Sergey Kustov/Wikicommons A Russian An-124 Ruslan flying in formation with a pair of Flanker fighter jets.

TsAGI also says that four PD-35 turbofans would hopefully power the aircraft. This engine is a proposed derivative of the still-in-development Aviadvigatel PD-14, which is itself derived from the PS-90, a modern high-bypass design found on Russia's Il-96 and Tu-204/214 airliner families. Those same aircraft have served as the basis for a number of special mission aircraft, including the Il-96-300PU presidential jet, the Tu-214R spy plane, and the Tu-214ON Open Skies surveillance aircraft. As it stands now, the model, as well as TsAGI's projected specifications for the Elephant, is very reminiscent of the An-124 planform, overall. AviationWeek's Defense Editor and good friend of The War Zone Steve Trimble also pointed out that it had very broad external similarities to the American Lockheed C-5 Galaxy heavy cargo aircraft, calling it a "Fred-ski." This is a reference to the C-5's less-than-polite unofficial nickname "Fred," which stands for "F*cking Ridiculous Economic/Environmental Disaster."

It is also a visually distinct design from earlier concept models and artwork of the Il-106, which reports have identified in the past as Russia's An-124 replacement. Development of that aircraft traces back to the 1990s, but reportedly suffered significant setbacks and delays.

Ilyushin An artist's conception of the 1990s Il-106.