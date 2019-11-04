U.S. Special Ops Soldier Talks To Reporter In Syrian Oil Fields As Mission Remains In Flux

Experts and observers have raised serious questions about whether or not such an objective would be legal under U.S. or international laws. There have also been reports that the Pentagon specifically framed its desire to remain in Syria to hold ground against ISIS and Assad around natural resources to help sway the opinion of Trump, who has repeatedly expressed a desire to withdraw from the country entirely. There are indications that U.S. military officials are still trying to align their actual objectives with the President's statements and that personnel on the ground in Syria have not received clear orders themselves about how to proceed.

The obvious concern is that U.S. forces continuing to operate in Rmelan and other areas inside or near the designated "safe zone" face increased risks of deliberate and inadvertent altercations with a diverse array of potential opponents. Underscoring the complexity and fluidity of the situation, the Russian Ministry of Defense was actually first to reveal that elements of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA) launched an artillery attack on U.S. forces driving along the M4 highway near the town of Tel Tamir on Nov. 3, 2019.

This is an area that is also within the agreed-upon buffer area that lies some 90 miles to the west of Rmelan. The public affairs office for the U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria subsequently confirmed the attack occurred to Military Times on Nov. 4, but stressed that the incoming rounds landed approximately just over a mile from American troops and caused no casualties. There have been an uptick in such incidents recently, but there have been periodic skirmishes between the TFSA and U.S. personnel and their SDF partners for years now.

The Russian announcement of this latest incident is also a reflection of the fact that that country's troops have already begun to conduct patrols along the Syrian side of the border in accordance with the deal between Moscow and Ankara. This means they are now routinely operating just miles from where American troops and their SDF partners are present in Rmelan, as well. There has been a steady flow of pictures and videos showing U.S. and Russian forces passing by each other in northern Syria. Russia has also now occupied a number of forward operating locations that American personnel have abandoned in recent weeks.