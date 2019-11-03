Hero K9 Commando Conan Talks To Press About Al Baghdadi Raid In SNL Sketch
Conan took reporters' questions via his "interpreter" and he was pretty direct with his answers! The real Conan will meet President Trump this week.
If there ever was a good week for dogs, this was it. The combat dog that was injured in the successful raid against ISIS kingpin Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has become the face of the historic operation, with President Trump tweeting repeatedly about the super pooch. As predicted, the Belgian Malinois named Conan is set to meet the President at the White House this week. Now the dog has now become the subject of a wild Saturday Night Live sketch, where a real dog playing Conan 'took questions' in the White House Briefing Room.
The sketch was pretty funny as there is always a lot of unpredictability when animal actors take the live stage. The "translations" the military "dog interpreter," played by Cecily Strong, provided pretty damn hilarious, too. Check it out:
Maybe the best line was Conan summing up what missions like the one that killed al-Baghdadi are like as a special operations dog. The reporter asks “How does it feel to be getting all the credit for killing Baghdadi?” To which Conan replies—through his dog interpreter—“Honestly, it was a team effort from day one. It’s always been, I sniff your ass, you sniff mine.”
It will be big news when the real Conan gets the red-carpet treatment at the White House this week. Stay tuned!
Also, the Air Force's mysterious X-37B spaceplane came during Weekend Update and we even got some stated dimensions:
Busy night for the military on SNL!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDBehold The Hero Combat Dog That Ran Down ISIS Leader Al BaghdadiThe K9 was injured in the operation, but is now recovering and may become the mascot for the work done by so many to take down the terror kingpin.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Will Ferrell Lampoon Fighter Pilot Callsigns On Saturday Night LiveFerrell plays an aloof fighter pilot with a very interesting nickname.READ NOW
- RELATEDOur Analysis Of New Info And Video From The Raid That Killed ISIS Head Al BaghdadiNew facts, videos, and imagery give new insights as to how U.S. forces got to the compound and then obliterated it after the operation was complete.READ NOW
- RELATEDConan O'Brien Touts "Fan-TASTIC!" New F-35 SpotPresident Trump's new-found love for Lockheed's controversial super-fighter gets lampooned by Team Coco.READ NOW
- RELATEDTom Cruise Recounts A Wild Ride In An F-14 With ‘Bozo’ At The ControlsWhile Tom Cruise was preparing to redefine Naval Aviation for millions, he took a few rides in a Tomcat, and one pilot gave him a little more than he bargained for.READ NOW