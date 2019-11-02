Glitzy Sales Video Takes You Aboard The Late Paul Allen's Octopus Mega Yacht

As you can see, you don't only get an iconic mega-yacht for your $325,000,000, you also get your own little air force and navy, including the custom submarine Pagoo built by ISE Ltd. The video is full of firsts, including a clear view of what the interior of Pagoo looks like, and it doesn't disappoint. Imagine diving down and taking in the world below through those giant bubble portholes!

Octopus is truly a very luxurious The Life Aquatic realized.

Make sure to read all about the Octopus, its accomplishments, and its many features in our previous post and let us know what interesting stuff you spotted in the video in the comments below.

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com