Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Cover This Week
We can talk about Delta Force raids, Japanese Super Interceptors, geopolitics, Russian electronic warfare—you know, no big whoop.
By Tyler RogowayNovember 2, 2019
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open.
Discuss!
Oh, also make sure you get your orders in for our new t-shirt project "Switching To Phasers!"
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
