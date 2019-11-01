Army Medevac Black Hawks In Syria Are Flying With Unique Laser Countermeasures Installation

Pictures have emerged that appear to be among the first to show U.S. Army HH-60M medical evacuation, or "Dustoff," helicopters flying in Syria with a unique interim directional infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) system configuration. Two years ago, the service had hit setbacks in integrating this defensive suite, known as AN/AAQ-24, onto its Black Hawks, as well as AH-64 Apaches and CH-47F Chinook helicopters, which it planned to use until it was able to field a new system of its own across all of its aviation units. The U.S. Marine Corps released the pair of HH-60M pictures on Oct. 31, 2019, with the caption saying that they showed the aircraft at an "undisclosed location" in Syria. Newsy's Jake Godin, who was among the first to spot them, wrote on Twitter that the location looked similar to a known base in the vicinity of the northern Syrian city of Sarrin. However, the other information provided indicates that the helicopters, which are from an unknown unit, are attached to elements of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CC). U.S. Marine Corps units rotate through deployments with this regional contingency force, which in turn has supported U.S.-led operations against ISIS in Syria and Iraq over the years.

The exact U.S. force posture in Syria remains extremely fluid more than three weeks after the Pentagon announced plans for a near-total withdrawal of American forces from the northeastern part of the country following the start of a Turkish operation. More recently, some U.S. troops have moved back into Syria to take up positions elsewhere, including guarding oil and gas fields in the eastern Deir Ez Zor province, as the overall character of the United States' presence continues to evolve. Whatever the case, it's not surprising that the HH-60Ms are carrying a directional infrared countermeasures system (DIRCM). There have long been concerns about terrorists or other militant groups in Syria, including militias aligned with the Syrian regime of Bashar Al Asad, employing shoulder-fired, heat-seeking, short-range surface-to-air missiles, also known as man-portable air defense systems or MANPADS, against U.S. helicopters and other low-flying aircraft. These are threats that are present throughout the Middle East, as a whole, and well beyond.

USMC An Army HH-60M at an undisclosed location in Syria equipped with DIRCM system, part of which is visible just behind the drop tank suspended under the left stub wing.

The Dustoff Black Hawks, in this case, are equipped with a version of Northrop Grumman's AN/AAQ-24 system, also known somewhat confusingly as the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure (LAIRCM) system. Despite its name, variants of the LAIRCM is in use on a wide variety of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft across the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force for more than a decade, including on the Air Force's highly specialized VC-25A "Air Force One" and C-32A "Air Force Two" presidential jets. This configuration for the HH-60M consists primarily of six missile warning sensors and two turreted lasers, also known as Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies (GLTA). A centralized control system links it all together. Pictures show that the GLTAs are mounted, on each side of the helicopter, via what may be a single bracket, or two individual brackets mounted close together, attached to the underside of the fuselage.

USMC A close up of one of the HH-60Ms showing the mounting arrangement for the GLTAs.