Engage The UFO Phenomenon By Telling Goose You're Switching To Phasers With This T-Shirt

Whether it is a giant flying Tic Tac or a floating cube inside a sphere , U.S. Navy fighter pilots have been encountering some bizarre objects in the skies off America's coasts. It's a topic that The War Zone has dived deeply into in an attempt to separate fact from fiction, wherever possible. Now you can celebrate your own interest in what can only be considered a new era of aerial phenomena and your love for another popular culture staple, Top Gun, with our new exclusive and very limited run "Switching To Phasers" t-shirt!

One of the best action sequences in Top Gun is Maverick and Goose's aerial showdown with the hard as nails adversary pilot, Viper. The set-piece resulted in one of the most quoted lines from the film: "Too close for missiles Goose, I'm switching to guns!"

We pay tribute to this famous piece of dialogue and adapt it to U.S. Navy pilots' new bogies—UFOs. We also add in some out of this world weaponry to deal with this mysterious threat for good measure. Our shirt reads appropriately: "Too close for missiles Goose, I'm switching to phasers!"

Sandwiched in between is a still frame of the now-famous footage that, according to the Pentagon, depicts an unidentified flying object of some sort. The verdict is still very much out on what that object may be and where it came from, but regardless, it is imagery taken straight from an F/A-18 Super Hornet's ATFLIR targeting pod and it's definitely more real than a MiG-28!