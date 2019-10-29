Japan Cleared To Transform 98 Of Its F-15J Eagles Into "Japanese Super Interceptors"

The U.S. State Department approved the sale on Oct. 29, 2019, and the U.S. military's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) subsequently notified Congress and issued a public notice . The possible deal, which covers 98 of the Japan Air Self Defense Force's around 200 F-15Js, has an estimated value of $4.5 billion. It is important to note that this announcement does not automatically mean that the Japanese government will actually proceed with this purchase and that it would also have to negotiate the final terms of any relevant contracts. That being said, Japan has been publicly looking to upgrade at least a portion of its F-15J fleet for over a year and 2previous reports have already indicated the country's preference for many of the systems described in the DSCA announcement, including Raytheon's AN/APG-82(V)1 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and BAE Systems' AN/ALQ-239 Digital Electronic Warfare System (DEWS).

The U.S. government has approved the potential sale of a major upgrade package for a significant portion of Japan's F-15J Eagle fleet that would bring them up to a standard called the Japanese Super Interceptor, or JSI. Jets in this configuration would get new active electronically scanned array radars, improved mission computers, updated electronic warfare suites , and more.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability, and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region," DSCA said in its announcement . "This proposed sale will provide Japan a critical air defense capability to assist in defending the Japanese homeland and U.S. personnel stationed there. Modernized F-15J assets will better enable Japan to respond to airborne threats and defend its airspace."

The Government of Japan has requested the upgrade of up to ninety-eight (98) F-15J aircraft to a Japanese Super Interceptor (JSI) configuration consisting of up to one hundred three (103) APG-82(v)1 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar (includes 5 spares); one hundred sixteen (116) Advanced Display Core Processor II (ADCP II) Mission System Computer (includes 18 spares); and one hundred one (101) ALQ-239 Digital Electronic Warfare System (DEWS) (includes 3 spares). Also included are Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS) with software, training and support; Selective Availability Anti-spoofing Module (SAASM); ARC-210 radio, aircraft and munition integration and test support; ground training devices (including flight and maintenance simulators); support and test equipment; software delivery and support; spare and repair parts; communications equipment; facilities and construction support; publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering; technical and logistics support services; studies and surveys; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The estimated total program cost is $4.5 billion.

It is also important to note that DSCA said Boeing is, not surprisingly, already slated to be the prime contractor for this prospective deal through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program. In addition, its notice says that Japan will source other unspecified items and services for this upgrade program via direct commercial sales with Japanese firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI). MHI has been involved with the F-15J from the beginning, building various components and assembling the bulk of the aircraft in Japan under license from McDonnell Douglas/Boeing.

The upgrades that DSCA has announced, which would come from Boeing, are extensive by themselves. The AN/APG-82(V)1 radar, formerly known as the AN/APG-63(V)4, is already becoming the standard on U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles. It will be found on that service's upcoming F-15X, as well. Israel has also chosen this radar as part of an upgrade program for its F-15I Ra'am variant of the Eagle and it is a standard option for any country in the market for new, Advanced Eagle variants.

The improved radar on the F-15J JSI is likely to be used in conjunction with new air-to-air missiles in the future. Japan already has the advanced AAM-4B, which has its own AESA seeker, but there are reports that the country might consider acquiring variants of the U.S.-made AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM). The AIM-120s are smaller than the AAM-4B and reportedly have a shorter maximum engagement range, but the F-15J JSI may be able to carry substantially more missiles of the American weapons, which could compensate for that relative loss of capability.