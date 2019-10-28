Here's What We Know The Shadowy X-37B Was Up To During Its Record 780 Days In Space

Although largely overshadowed by the announcement of a raid in Syria that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, one of the U.S. Air Force's two top-secret X-37B unmanned, reusable space planes is back on solid ground after a record-setting 780 days circling the planet. Just what it was doing up there since its launch in 2017 remains largely classified, but the marathon mission comes as the United States, and potential adversaries, is increasingly exploring new options for getting payloads outside of the Earth's atmosphere, or otherwise accessing space, that are faster, more flexible, and are less predictable. The X-37B in question landed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility at approximately 3:51 AM on Oct. 27, 2019, after finishing what was formally known as Orbital Test Vehicle Mission 5, or OTV-5. The Air Force had first launched this space plane from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A on Sept. 7, 2017. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosted it into the highest inclination orbit of any of the OTV missions to date, an immediate test point that demonstrated an expanded operational envelope for the X-37B. When the development of this space plane first began in 2006, the Air Force said it expected it to be able to stay in orbit for up to 270 days.

"This program continues to push the envelope as the world’s only reusable space vehicle. With a successful landing today, the X-37B completed its longest flight to date and successfully completed all mission objectives," Randy Walden, the director of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, or RCO, said in a statement. "This mission successfully hosted Air Force Research Laboratory experiments, among others."

USAF US Air Force personnel examine the X-37B after it landing following the completion of OTV-5.

The Air Force has generally declined to offer any significant details about the "experiments" that the X-37B has supported during any of the five OTV missions since 2010. We do know that the space plane carried unspecified "experimental electronics" and an experimental oscillating heat pipe, a type of heat sink, as well as equipment to monitor its function, as part of the Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) Advanced Structurally Embedded Thermal Spreader II (ASETS-II) effort. "The OHP is a simple, wickless heat pipe capable of rejecting more than 200 times the maximum heat load of an axially grooved heat pipe, and transporting more than 45 times more heat than copper," according to an AFRL fact sheet on the project. "In addition to outperforming traditional thermal management technologies, OHPs enable low-cost manufacturing techniques due to the lack of an internal wick structure. OHPs provide a low-cost method to alleviate electronics thermal constraints and allow for increased processing power, or bandwidth, for commercial and military users."

USAF A cutaway of an OHP, like the one that X-37B carried during OTV-5, showing its distinctive microchannel pattern.

USAF The complete ASETS-II test fixture.

RCO director Walden's statement also said that OTV-5 provided "a ride for small satellites," which some took to mean that the X-37B launched small satellites during the mission. If true, this could be problematic as the U.S. government never registered any additional objects entering space, as is required by international conventions. However, this is more likely a reference to the fact that a number of small satellites shared space on the Falcon 9 rocket during the launch in 2017, something the Air Force announced at the time, not that the space plane itself launched them after arriving orbit. At the same time, it is important to remember that the X-37B is clearly intended to be able to launch and recover objects in space.