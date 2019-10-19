Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Cover This Week
We can talk about ancient sub hunters, navalized high-power lasers, geopolitics, metamaterials—you know, no big whoop.
By Tyler RogowayOctober 19, 2019
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
Don't forget to sign upYour Email Address
MORE TO READ
- RELATEDThe Making Of A Submarine Hunting S-3 Viking CrewmanThis is what it took to become a sub hunter tasked with protecting America's carrier battle groups at the twilight of the Cold War.READ NOW
- RELATEDMysterious Object Northrop Is Barging From Redondo Beach Is A High-Power Naval LaserThe system being moved represents a big leap in ship-based directed energy capabilities and is slated to be tested aboard USS Portland.READ NOW
- RELATEDCartel "Narco Tanks," Heavy Weapons On Full Display During Battle Over El Chapo's SonThe weaponry used in a chaotic urban battle in the city of Culiacán looked more at home in war-torn Syria than in a country that borders the US.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Army Wants To Verify To The Stars Academy's Fantastic UFO Mystery Material ClaimsAn official agreement makes it clear the Army wants to explore the possibility that To The Stars Academy may actually have something game-changing.READ NOW
- RELATEDBehold USS America Sailing With A Whopping 13 F-35Bs Embarked AboardThe Marines are inching closer and closer to executing their "Lightning Carrier" concept that would see amphibious assault ships bristle with F-35Bs.READ NOW