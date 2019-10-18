The Army Wants To Verify To The Stars Academy's Fantastic UFO Mystery Material Claims

Just yesterday, the U.S. Army confirmed that it had entered into a curious cooperative deal with former Blink 182 frontman Tom DeLonge's To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, more commonly known as TTSA, to investigate certain "novel materials." The War Zone has now obtained a minimally redacted copy of the agreement that clearly says that the Army wants to attempt to verify TTSA's claims about reported metamaterials and associated "technology innovations." If they actually check out, the service thinks they could be immensely valuable to the U.S. military as a whole. TTSA first announced the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) on Oct. 17, 2019. The Army's Ground Vehicle System Center (GVSC), part of the service's Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC), which now sits under the recently established Futures Command, confirmed that the existence of the agreement and offered some additional details to The War Zone later that day. You can read our extensive initial report on the CRADA, which will not involve any payment to TTSA, here. On Oct. 18, 2019, the GVSC released a copy of the 26-page formal CRADA document, titled "Novel & Emerging Technology Exploitation (NETE)," to us with some minor redactions to remove the contact phone numbers of the parties involved.

We now know that GVSC signed the CRADA with TTSA on Oct. 10, 2019. Jeffery Langhout, the center's director, and Kari DeLonge, Tom DeLonge's sister who has held the title of Chief Content Officer for TTSA, physically signed the document. Bean Soave and Dr. Joseph Cannon, both members of GVSC's Ground Vehicle Survivability and Protection (GVSP) program, are listed as the "principal investigators" on the Army's side. TTSA's principal investigator for this CRADA is Luis Elizondo, the organization's Director of Global Security & Special Programs. Elizondo has claimed in the past to have been in charge of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) program, which had the ostensible mission of exploring various UAP sightings and was situated for a period under the Office of the Secretary of Defense. More recent reports had called into question his precise relationship with that program.

TTSA has also claimed to be in possession of a number of mysterious metamaterials, which The War Zone covered in detail in our initial reporting on this CRADA. By basic definition, metamaterials are engineered composites that have electrical properties not present in any naturally occurring form of the material, which results in unique attributes, including certain impacts on the transmission of electromagnetic waves. The bulk of the CRADA document is legalese covering the various roles and responsibilities of the Army and TTSA under the agreement. Section II, however, which is six pages in total, covers the exact scope of work under the deal. You can read this entire section below:

A lot of this is still very much about legal responsibilities. However, there are a number of extremely important statements in this section, as well. "To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science is a company with materiel and technology innovations that offer capability advancements for Army ground vehicles," this section of the CRADA says right up front. "These technology innovations have been acquired, designed, and produced by the Collaborator [TTSA], leveraging advancements in metamaterials and quantum physics to push performance gains." This is immediately notable because it is not qualified in any way. The Army here is presenting as a simple statement that TTSA has "materiel and technology innovations," not that they might have them. In July 2019, TTSA issued a press release stating that it had acquired a number of metamaterial samples. A subsequent TTSA filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission described them as follows:

(i) One 1.75” x 1.25” x 0.25” piece of micron-layered Bismuth/Magnesium-Zinc metal; (ii) six pieces of Bismuth/Magnesium-Zinc metal; (iii) one piece of Aluminum that TTSA physicist Hal Puthoff already in his possession that is currently on loan from Seller; and (iv) one round black and silver metal flake that physicist Puthoff already has in his possession currently on loan from Seller (collectively, the “Metal Pieces”).

The late Art Bell, long-time host of the paranormal radio program Coast to Coast AM, had originally acquired these from a purported anonymous source. Bell had said the individual claimed that their grandfather had been in an unspecified branch of the U.S. military and that items were related to the Roswell UFO crash conspiracy theory.

TTSA A purported metamaterial that TTSA has acquired.