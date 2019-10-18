Cartel "Narco Tanks," Heavy Weapons On Full Display During Battle Over El Chapo's Son

However, an unnamed senior Mexican military official reportedly told The Post that the decision to release Ovidio, along with three other members of the Sinaloa Cartel, was a "political deal," though he did not elaborate on what the criminal organization might have offered in return. Video, seen below, has since emerged online that appears to show gunmen allowing Mexican security forces members to leave the area alive afterward. The arrangement may have also come with promises not to further retaliate against the government over the botched operation.

Just this week, suspected cartel gunmen massacred 14 police officers in an ambush in the western Mexican state of Michoacan. This was followed by a police operation that led to the deaths of 14 alleged cartel members. All of this has raised concerns about an all-new spike in violence across Mexico as the country's populist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, better known as AMLO, who ran on a platform of "abrazos, no balazos" – "hugs, not bullets."

“We took this decision to protect the lives of the citizenry. You can’t fight fire with fire," AMLO said after Ovidio's release. "That’s how this administration is different from previous ones. We don’t want war."

However, he has also taken a harder-line approach in many regards. This has included forming the country's new National Guard this year, which led to this latest operation in Culiacán.

Beyond all that, the fighting in Sinaloa State simply underscores just how capable and cohesive the Sinaloa Cartel remains, even after El Chapo was imprisoned in the United States. This is despite reports of infighting between some of his sons and other senior members of the organization now that the elder Guzmán is out of the way.

Given current trends, and the standing goal for the Mexican government to arrest Ovidio and Joaquín Guzmán López and to extradite them to the United States, it seems very possible that we may see Sinaloa Cartel members, or those belonging to other cartels, challenge government security forces again with their Narco Tanks in the near future. That is unless there has been some sort of deal to leave El Chapo's sons alone, at least for the time being.

