Air Force's XQ-58A Valkyrie Drone Suffers Damage After Third Flight Test

The Air Force says that its Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie unmanned aircraft sustained some amount of damage in a recent mishap. The drone had just completed its third flight under the Low Cost Attritable Strike Demonstration program, or LCASD, which the service says was otherwise successful. The accident occurred on Oct. 9, 2019, after the XQ-58A had landed at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona. "High surface winds and a malfunction of the vehicle’s provisional flight test recovery system resulted in a mishap," according to an official Air Force press release. "The prototype cushion system, which was employed for the initial test series but is not intended for ultimate operational use, suffered an anomaly resulting in the aircraft sustaining damage upon touchdown," the manufacturer, Kratos, explained in its own statement.

Though past Air Force concept art of a notional low-cost attritable aircraft showed a tricycle landing gear configuration, Kratos has been recovering the XQ-58A after test flights using a traditional parachute recovery system. This means that after the drone finishes its flight, its engine shuts off and it deploys a parachute. Airbags also deploy and cushion the unmanned aircraft when it hits the ground. This is a proven concept that has been in use on drones since the 1970s and it's unclear how the malfunction occurred in this particular incident. “We continue to learn about this aircraft and the potential the technology can offer to the warfighter. This third flight successfully completed its objectives and expanded the envelope from the first two flights," U.S. Air Force Major General William Cooley, head of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), which is running the LCASD program, said in a statement. "We have gathered a great deal of valuable data from the flight and will even learn from this mishap. Ultimately, that is the objective of any experiment and we’re pleased with the progress of the Low Cost Attritable Strike Demonstration program."

USAF Kratos' XQ-58A Valkyrie.