Tests For DARPA's Gremlins Drones Are All Laid Out But May Be Headed To New Venue

Defense contractor Dynetics has offered new details about its flight test plans for the first prototypes of its X-61A Gremlins reusable, air-launched and recovered drones. Unfortunately, the program, which aims to eventually demonstrate the ability of these unmanned aircraft to operate as a low-cost drone swarm, is facing delays after earthquakes left the U.S. Navy's sprawling China Lake test base in California severely damaged earlier this year. Multiple testing phases may now have to move to the U.S. Army's Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. Tim Keeter, Dynetic's Gremlins program manager, explained the situation in a recent interview with Air Force Magazine. The Alabama-headquartered firm had first revealed to FlightGlobal that it had delayed the first phase of the X-61A's flight tests in September 2019 due to the devastation at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. The War Zone was first to report that the Navy might need as much as $5 billion to make the base, which houses some of the Navy's premier research and development facilities for aircraft and weapons, "mission capable" again following a series of earthquakes in July.

"It's limited range access. They’ve got a lot of damage that’s been done," Keeter told Air Force Magazine. "They've got a lot of things to take care of in terms of infrastructure before they can support a flight test … like this." In September, FlightGlobal had reported that the loss of a piece of ground control equipment called the flight termination system, which is employed when there is a need immediately abort a flight test for safety or other reasons, was a particularly critical issue. The earthquakes left approximately 20 percent of China Lakes structures either dangerous to occupy at all or with severe restrictions on their use. A more detailed look at the extent of the damage can be found in this past War Zone story.

USN A map showing the approximate epicenters of various earthquakes and aftershocks that rocked China Lake between July 4 and 5, 2019, as well as the locations of various key facilities.