Area 51 Has Its Own Unique Fleet Of HH-60U Ghost Hawk Helicopters

Almost everything about the U.S. military's Area 51 flight test facility, also known as Groom Lake, is shrouded in secrecy and mystery. This even extends to the base's small and unique fleet of HH-60U rescue helicopters, sometimes called Ghost Hawks, which at least help provide security, local search and rescue, and other types of utility support in and around the base. The Air Force is understood to have a total of four HH-60Us, one of which is seen at the top of this story and all of which are modified examples of the U.S. Army's HH-60M Black Hawk medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), or "Dustoff," helicopter. Area 51 watchers have determined that the U models are likely assigned to a unit colloquially know as the "Ghost Squadron." This helicopter unit is one of a number of secretive elements associated with Detachment 3, Air Force Flight Test Center, which appears to be one of the main Air Force entities at Groom Lake. Detachment 3 also reportedly oversees operations involving other more traditional aircraft and so-called "Foreign Materiel Exploitation," or FME, examining non-American aircraft and systems at the secretive base, along with its other top-secret flight test duties.

The history of how the U models came into existence is similarly convoluted and nebulous as the history of their present home. By the end of the 2000s, with the strains of the Global War on Terror, it had become painfully obvious to the Air Force that its fleets of already aging HH-60G Pave Hawks, the first of which rolled off Sikrosky's production lines in the 1980s, were getting overworked.

USAF A US Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk.

The Air Force had kicked off a program to acquire new replacement combat search and rescue helicopters, known as CSAR-X, in 2006, but it had experienced numerous delays and contracting complications, a saga you can read about more in this past War Zone story. The service canceled the project for good three years later and subsequently began what it dubbed the Operational Loss Replacement (OLR) program. Originally, the plan was for the Air Force to piggyback on Army contracts to buy new UH-60Ms and then convert those helicopters to a configuration similar to the Pave Hawks. The Army's Aviation and Missile Research and Development Center's (AMRDEC) Prototype Integration Facility (PIF) at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama was responsible for the initial conversions, beginning in 2010. The new helicopters would be known as HH-60Us, a designation that caused particular consternation for Special Operations Forces (SOF) and Personnel Recovery Division of what was then known as the Aeronautical Systems Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, which was managing the OLR program, according to documents the author previously obtained via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). In July 2010, this office put in a request to designate these helicopters as HH-60Ws, or, if that was not possible, as HH-60Ps. "We understand that DoD 4120-15 [the official U.S. military directive regarding assigned aircraft and missile designations] indicates that the series should be assigned in consecutive order," the chief of the Rotary Wing Branch of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) and Personnel Recovery Division, who's name is redacted in the request letter, wrote. "However, the 'U' which appears to be the next available series, has [a] negative connotation in the PR community."

USAF via FOIA The note about the "negative connotation" with the HH-60U designation, as well as the Air Force's official description for what it originally wanted to call the HH-60W.

The War Zone's has had no luck in determining what this "negative connotation" is or was. One HH-60G pilot previously told the author that it could have to do with the "U" commonly standing for "unsatisfactory" across the Air Force. Whatever the case, the Air Force officials in charge of assigning aircraft designations rejected the request. It's worth noting that, at this point, HH-60P had already been assigned to a rescue variant of the Black Hawk in service with the South Korean Air Force. In 2011, the PIF delivered two of the new HH-60Us, which the Air Force described as "minimally modified" UH-60Ms in 2011. With the exception of their gray rather than green pain jobs, these helicopters were largely indistinguishable from the Army's HH-60M configuration. The U variants had the same FLIR Systems Talon sensor turret with electro-optical and infrared cameras under a duckbill-like sponson on the front of the nose and the rescue hoist on the right side of the fuselage as their Army cousins. The new helicopters lacked the inflight refueling probe and nose-mounted weather radar of the earlier Pave Hawks, though the Air Force had said that it planned to add that capability in later conversions, along with range-extending internal fuel tanks.

US Army A US Army HH-60M.

However, by 2012, the Air Force was already reconsidering whether or not to continue buying new UH-60M-based helicopters or take a more potentially cost-effective approach of acquiring second-hand UH-60Ls, the variant that the HH-60G was originally based on, with low flight hours and converting them into Pave Hawks. The Air Force had also looked into a deep upgrade program for the existing Pave Hawks, known as the Block 152 configuration. A small number of HH-60Gs were converted to this standard, which most notably included repositioning the weather radar in the center of the nose, similar to the installation on the MH-60Ls, Ks, and Ms, assigned to the Army's elite 160th Special Operation Aviation Regiment. The modified Pave Hawks also had a more robust self-defense suite with radar warning receivers and missile warning sensors, as well as countermeasures dispensers loaded with flares and chaff built into the landing gear sponsons, in addition to the ones mounted on the rear fuselage. Some of these helicopters are based at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

Public Domain