Amazing Cockpit Video Of Unusual Trident Ballistic Missile Test May Point To New Warhead

0:00-0:30 Affirmative.

(Unintelligible)

4-5 level 3-4-0.

4-5 Hello, good evening 3-4-0.

Wow, what is that?

I don’t know.

(Unintelligible)

I have no idea but it’s super interesting.

0:30-1:00 Wow, son of a bitch.

Did you film it?

Yes, I’ve got it.

Yes, this is super (unintelligible).

1:00-1:26 Are you filming?.

Yes.

(Unintelligible)

Shit, hopefully, it doesn’t circle around us. (laughter)

Intercom: Is someone seeing this?

Affirmative.

1:27-2:00 It’s an intense light in the front and like a sphere in the interior, inside the trail it is leaving.

Yes, it’s also being reported in various traffics.

(Unintelligible) Military sites.

Wow, it’s so impressive.

(Unintelligible) 24-08.

2:00-2:25 (Unintelligible)

How impressive.

English speaker: ...212, flight level 360.

212, we’re at contact(?) 360.

2:26-2:31 Volaris 938, hello, contact 360.

Contact 938.

2:32-2:59 Can you come to the cabin?

Female: I’m here, captain.

980, hello, contact 360.

For information, the conditions are stable at 360.

Thank you, (unintelligible) 980. Let’s hope that this lasts a while because there have been reports here at 360 (unintelligible).

Look at the sky.

3:00-3:37 Female: What is that?

We don’t know.

It came out like a trail (unintelligible).

(unintelligible) Volaris 531.

Well, look, apparently at 11 of our position, um, one of the two objects is already falling to the ground.

(Unintelligible) ...the Vandenberg base (unintelligible). That’s surely the case.

(Laughing) Haha North Koreans. They’re here already.

3:38-4:03(Unintelligible) 2-8-4-3 (unintelligible) contact with 24-4, is it ok that we’re on this frequency?

37 years flying and I have never seen (unintelligible) so close.

Look at how beautiful.

(Unintelligible) 29 miles west of Obregon, 3-4-0.

Intercom: Thank you, yes, I was advised of the light that is visible at northeast.

4:04-4:18 Affirmative, so you’re also able to observe it?

Yes, it’s very bright, it gives me the impression that it might be like a (unintelligible) but it’s lasted a long time. It’s uh very different than anything we have seen normally.

4:19-4:31Yes, thank you, it is being reported in Punta Penasco to north Hermosillo. It looks like it’s visible in the entire northeast part of the country.

4:32-5:08Well, let’s keep watching. Can you authorize (unintelligible) to see if we can see it better? (laughter)

Affirmative, maintain 3-6-0, Volaris 8-4-3.

3-6-0, 8-4-3, thank you.

Wow, (unintelligible)

The one in the back already fell.

Yes, they’re reporting that one is going down. Let’s hope it’s not Rodolfo. (laughter).

That’s correct, otherwise, his kids will be left all over the place.

Let’s hope it’s not Rodolfo. (laughter)

5:09-6:21 You saw that something fell?

You could see another little light, it looked like it was in the middle, but it fell. It left, you can’t see it now.

(unintelligible)

0-8-2-7 received, maintaining 2-3-0

Is it moving away?

Yes.

Thank you, who is soliciting 2-5-0, please?

2-4-0-8, I can authorize 2-6-0 or 2-4-0.

2-4-0 reported a continuous, light, stable

2-4-0, 2-6-0 light, continuous.

Look, look, it stopped and ended up looking like a star.