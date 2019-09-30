This Cockpit Video Of An Aussie C-17 Dodging Skyscrapers Is A Must Watch

The C-17 is a very powerful and maneuverable beast for its size, especially down-low in the thick air. You can see how agile it really is in the videos and how fast the power comes on and off during the flyby sequences.

Aside from formal displays, the RAAF C-17 force, which includes eight jets, is really active when it comes to low-level training, just like its American counterpart. Videos of their training flights surface from time to time and they never disappoint. While RAAF tactical jets weave through urban obstacles for their displays throughout the year, Riverfire seems a bit unique when it comes to pushing the big transports very close to skyscrapers. The entire practice of bringing flight displays so close to urban obstacles is very much a RAAF thing. In the United States, such circumstances are far less common.

You have to hand it to the Aussies, they really know how to fly to impress!