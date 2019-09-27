Let's Talk About This Previously Unseen Ground-Launched Missile That China Just Leaked

China appears to have accidentally revealed the existence of a new high-speed ground-launched missile. A brief glimpse of what looks to be a test launch of this previously unseen weapon emerged earlier this week in an official video released in the run-up to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Communist State on Oct. 1. There have already been indications that a number of new or otherwise previously unseen aircraft, missiles, and other systems will be present at a major parade in Beijing to mark the occasion next week. The People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, or PLARF, posted the full video on social media on Sept. 25, 2019. Sometime afterward, the original one-minute long montage was replaced with one that omitted the launch of the unknown weapon and replaced it with unrelated footage of known missiles, according to the South China Morning Post.

The PLARF is in charge of China's strategic nuclear arsenal, as well as a variety of conventionally-armed long-range ground-based ballistic and cruise missiles. The service is also in charge of ballistic missile defense, which may then also include anti-satellite capabilities. The PLARF came into being in 2015 with the decision to elevate what was previously known as the 2nd Artillery Force into a full service with equal status to the People's Liberation Army's Army, Air Force, and Navy.

There is no obvious indication about what this new missile is or what its mission may be. The video shows that it is vertically launched from a 10-wheel transporter-erector-launcher (TEL) that appears to be able to carry two of the weapons in a ready-to-fire configuration. Photos of preparations for the 70th-anniversary parade in Beijing on Oct. 1, 2019, have shown a similar, previously unseen TEL with its entire rear section tarped off.

PLARF capture A screenshot from the original PLARF video showing the TEL as the missile begins to blast off.

Chinese Internet A similar-looking TEL seen during preparations for the parade in Beijing on Oct. 1.

The weapon itself appears to have at least two distinct parts, a main body with a very large rocket booster attached to the end. The booster would fall away at some point in the early stage of flight. The main weapon has large strakes or fins and what appear to be a number of relatively long and thin fairings at the tail end, which some have suggested could be ramjet intakes. An air-breathing ramjet propulsion system would fit with the large booster motor, since the weapon would then need to get up to an appropriate speed and altitude before its engines could function properly. A number of existing Chinese supersonic anti-ship missiles, such as the YJ-12 series or the newer HD-1, use a similar general configuration.

PLARF capture The unidentified missile seen in the original PLARF video.

Chinese Internet China's HD-1 supersonic anti-ship cruise missile.