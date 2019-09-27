Watch Russia's S-70 Unmanned Combat Air Vehicle Fly With An Su-57 For The First Time

"As part of the ongoing test program, the Okhotnik drone performed a flight in the automated mode," the Russian Defense Ministry's statement said . The S-70 will "broaden the fighter's radar coverage and to provide target acquisition for employing air-launched weapons," it continued.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the test flight on Sept. 27, 2019, but did not say specifically where or when it had taken place. Video footage that the Kremlin released from the flight strongly suggests it occurred at the 929th Chkalov State Flight-Test Center in Russia's southwestern Astrakhan region, which is also likely where the S-70's first flight took place earlier this year . The flight reportedly lasted "more than 30 minutes," according to an official statement .

Russia's S-70 Okhotnik-B , or Hunter-B, flying wing unmanned combat air vehicle, or UCAV, has flown together with a Su-57 advanced combat jet for the first time. The Russians see at least one of the S-70's future missions being to operate together with the Su-57 in a " loyal wingman " role, which could help mitigate some of the shortcomings of the latter manned aircraft's design and usher in new air combat synergies overall.

It's unclear whether or not the two aircraft were actually networked together in any way during the flight, though the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the test was related to the development of manned-unmanned teaming capabilities. The S-70, bort number Red 071, appeared to be in the same general test flight configuration, complete with air data probes, as it had been during its first flight. The official video only shows the two aircraft flying in relatively close formation. This does offer a good size comparison between the two aircraft and underscore just how big the Okhotnik-B is.

Google Earth The S-70 is visible in this satellite photo of the 929th Chkalov State Flight-Test Center from May 2019. That month, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a dramatic visit to the center on an Il-96-300PU presidential aircraft and with an escort of six Su-57s.

The Su-57 involved in this new test flight also does not appear to be one that plane spotters have previously seen carrying a logo on the tail that shows the silhouettes of one of the manned fighter jets together with that of an Okhotnik-B. There has been speculation in the past that this other Su-57, which has been seen with the bort number Blue 53, could have been specifically configured for manned-unmanned teaming tests.

Regardless, employing S-70s as loyal wingmen for Su-57s, as a general concept, is one that makes good sense, as The War Zone has noted in previous analysis about the Okhotnik-B and its development. As the Russian Ministry of Defense itself has said, the UCAVs could operate ahead of their manned counterparts, feeding the pilots information from their sensors to give them a broader and more complete picture of the battlespace. That information could be used to cue very long-range weapons, allowing the Su-57s to engage targets, in the air and on the ground, while still staying as far as possible from enemy air defenses and hostile fighters. This could be especially valuable given the Su-57's limited stealth capabilities at present and could help make the best use of its other features, including its ability to carry relatively large munitions inside its two ventral weapons bays. In August 2019, at the biennial MAKS airshow outside of Moscow, Sukhoi also publicly displayed a model of an S-70 with a significantly revised and far stealthier engine and exhaust configuration as compared to what we have seen on the flying prototype. Red 071's engine arrangement, at present, is entirely exposed, which can only significantly limit its stealthy characteristics. You can read the War Zone's full analysis of this proposed updated design here.

Courtesy of Michael Jerdev/@MuxelAero A top down look at the S-70 model at MAKS 2019, showing a completely revised engine and exhaust configuration.