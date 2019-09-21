Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Cover This Week
We can talk about suicide drone strikes, unique F-16 features, geopolitics, five-year fighters—you know, no big whoop.
By Tyler RogowaySeptember 21, 2019
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
Don't forget to sign upYour Email Address
MORE TO READ
- RELATEDThe Strike On Saudi Oil Facilities Was Unprecedented And It Underscores Far Greater IssuesAir defense systems aren't magic and many currently have serious limitations when it comes to spotting and engaging drones and cruise missiles.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Is Getting An F-117 Nighthawk Stealth JetThe stealth attack plane will join other aircraft at the museum, including a VC-137C Air Force One jet, F-14 Tomcat, and a VH-3 Marine One helicopter.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere's The Air Force's Questionably Ambitious Plan To Develop New Fighters In Five YearsThe service says it can outpace potential enemies by producing multiple short runs of fighters in tiny periods of time.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere's What The Ball On The Nose Of UAE's Block 60 F-16E/F Desert Falcon DoesThe UAE's unique F-16 variant has a slew of special features, with an installation on its nose being one of its most prominent and puzzling.READ NOW
- RELATEDAir Force Says It Will Be Years Before Boeing's Faulty New Tankers Are Fully OperationalProblems with the boom operator's vision system and the boom itself persist and a recently disclosed issue prevents the aircraft from carrying cargo.READ NOW