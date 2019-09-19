Boeing's MQ-25 Stingray Carrier-Based Tanker Drone Demonstrator Flies For The First Time

Boeing's MQ-25 Stingray carrier-based tanker drone test asset, known as T1, has flown for the first time at MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois. The company is developing the Stingray for the U.S. Navy and plans to continue testing T1 in the coming years as it works toward the first flight of a full engineering and manufacturing development prototype in 2021. T1, short for "Tail 1," which also carries the U.S. civil registration code N234MQ, conducted an autonomous taxi and takeoff and then flew an approximately two-hour-long predetermined route on Sept. 19, 2019. Boeing test pilots oversaw the unmanned aircraft's flight from a ground control station at MidAmerica Airport, where this complete initial flight test program will occur. The drone arrived at the airport, which is co-located with the U.S. Air Force's Scott Air Force Base, in April 2019. Boeing had conducted a variety of ground tests at its St. Louis plant before that.

"Today’s flight is an exciting and significant milestone for our program and the Navy," U.S. Navy Captain Chad Reed, the service's Unmanned Carrier Aviation (UCA) program manager, said in a statement. "The flight of this test asset two years before our first MQ-25 arrives represents the first big step in a series of early learning opportunities that are helping us progress toward delivery of a game-changing capability for the carrier air wing and strike group commanders." "Seeing [the] MQ-25 in the sky is a testament to our Boeing and Navy team working the technology, systems, and processes that are helping get [the] MQ-25 to the carrier," Dave Bujold, Boeing's MQ-25 Program Director, said in a separate press release. "This aircraft and its flight test program ensures we’re delivering the MQ-25 to the carrier fleet with the safety, reliability, and capability the U.S. Navy needs to conduct its vital mission."

Boeing T1 on the ground.