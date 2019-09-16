The Air Force's New T-X Jet Trainer Now Has An Official Name And Designation

The United States Air Force has just disclosed its official name and designation for its new jet trainer—the T-7A "Red Hawk."

The announcement came at the Air Force Association's symposium that opened today outside of Washington, D.C. Acting Air Force Secretary Matt Donovan disclosed the jet's official moniker while standing with one of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, Colonel Charles McGee—a highly decorated veteran with a whopping 409 combat missions spread across WWII, Korea, and Vietnam—by his side.