Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Cover This Week
We can talk about plasma stealth, mega yachts, geopolitics, swarming mini-cruise missiles—you know, no big whoop.
By Tyler RogowaySeptember 14, 2019
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
Don't forget to sign upYour Email Address
MORE TO READ
- RELATEDThe SR-71 Blackbird's Predecessor Created "Plasma Stealth" By Burning Cesium-Laced FuelSkunk Works needed a way to hide the A-12's radar reflecting behind, so they dumped cesium into its fuel to create a radar-absorbing exhaust plume.READ NOW
- RELATEDUSAF F-35As and F-15Es Flatten ISIS "Infested" Island In Iraq With 80K Pounds Of Bombs (Updated)The strikes were a remarkable display of what precision-guided munitions can do even when it comes to efficiently carpet bombing an entire land mass.READ NOW
- RELATEDYou Can Buy Paul Allen's Octopus, Arguably The World's Most Incredible YachtAllen accurately described the Octopus, a ship that's capable of exploration and entertainment, as being “less a Bentley than a Range Rover.”READ NOW
- RELATEDSPEAR Mini-Cruise Missile Getting An Electronic Warfare Variant To Swarm With Is A Huge DealThe advent of a swarm of networked SPEAR strike and electronic warfare missiles is very bad news for enemy air defenses and the targets they protect.READ NOW
- RELATEDLooking To The Past And Thinking Of The Present As We Reflect On 9/11 And Never ForgettingNever Forget means also remembering what binds us together as Americans and how we have way more in common than not.READ NOW