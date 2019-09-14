RAF To Sell-Off Its BAe 146 Military Transports That Also Cart Around the Royals

Still, given the present configuration of the CC.2s and C.3s, especially defensive features, they could be very attractive to military operators, too. Back in 2009, BAE Systems had offered an upgrade package for second-hand BAe 146s and RJ-series aircraft, known as the BAe 146M , that included a new glass cockpit, defensive systems, and additional fuel tanks for extra range. The defense contractor said it could configure these aircraft for airlift missions, as well as for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and aerial refueling tanker roles.

The aircraft's nascent quiet operation and its general airliner appearance could also make it ideal for support discreet operations, including those by special operations forces. The U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), for instance, notably flies a fleet of C-146A Wolfhounds, a militarized version of the Dornier Do 328 twin-engine turboprop light transport, in civilian style paint schemes, for exactly these sorts of missions. AFSOC also has other, smaller civilian-styled planes it hard originally acquired for this role, but has increasingly shifted them to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and advisory missions.

Depending on what state the RAF offers the CC.2s and C.3s in, it is also possible that private individual could purchase one or more of them. The VIP-configured CC.2s would offer greater capacity than many business jets, but without having to pay the operating costs associated with full-size airliners. The BAe 146's operational capabilities would also open up a greater number of airports and airfields to fly to and from, including smaller private airstrips.

There's no word yet on when the four planes might officially hit the market or what the price point will be. The total costs associated with purchasing and modifying the two BAe 146s into the C.3 configuration in 2012 was nearly $73 million, or more than $80 million in 2019 dollars. However, the RAF has been selling off relatively low-mileage C-130Js at a fraction of the cost of a new example.

We will have to wait and see when, and in what state, the RAF's BAe 146s actually come up for sale, but it seems very likely that they will get another lease on life with a new operator, either in the commercial or military realm.