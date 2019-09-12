Navy Training Squadron Receives First E-2D Hawkeye With New Aerial Refueling Capability

The first non-developmental E-2D Advanced Hawkeye with an aerial refueling capability has officially joined the U.S. Navy's fleet, marking the first step toward fielding these aircraft across the service's carrier-based airborne early warning squadrons. Giving these already game-changing aircraft the ability to refuel in mid-air will significantly increase their endurance, something The War Zone has already explored in-depth in the past. Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 120 (VAW-120), the "Greyhawks," based at Naval Station Norfolk in Virignia, took delivery of the new E-2D on Sept. 9, 2019. The Navy had already received three E-2Ds with the aerial refueling conversion for developmental purposes and is expecting that the new aircraft will reach initial operational capability next year. The service's plans to acquire Advanced Hawkeyes with this capability trace back at least to 2014.

"This is an important day for naval aviation as we continue to increase our capabilities and maintain our competitive edge in the skies," U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Roy Kelley, the commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic, said in a statement. "This capability will extend the endurance of Hawkeyes, increasing the Navy’s battlespace awareness and integrated fire control – both from the air and the sea." VAW-120 is what is known as the Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) for the E-2D, and as such, is responsible for training aircrews and maintainers for operational Hawkeye units. The squadron is also responsible for training related to the C-2A Greyhound carrier onboard delivery aircraft, which is a derivative of the E-2, for the time being. The Navy is in the process of replacing the C-2A with the CMV-22B Osprey, a decision the War Zone has previously covered in detail.

USN One of VAW-120's existing E-2Ds without the aerial refueling probe lands on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

"Aerial refueling capability is a game-changer for the E-2D community and future operations in the high-end fight," U.S. Navy Commander Scott Wastak, VAW-120's commanding officer, also said in a statement. "We will now begin to train instructor pilots and refuel with several different Navy and Air Force tanker aircraft, including F/A-18s." The Navy expects to buy at least 29 E-2Ds with the aerial refueling probe, which adds approximately $2 million to the aircraft's unit cost, which had previously been around $169 million, according to official budget documents. The service plans to have two operational airborne early warning squadrons flying the new subvariant of the aircraft by the end of 2020. As of 2018, the Navy and Northrop Grumman were still in negotiations about modifying the 45 E-2Ds that the Navy already has to bring them in line with new aerial refueling-capable configuration. The upgrades have an estimated cost of around $6 million per aircraft.

USN An aerial refueling capable E-2D assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 (VX-1) links up with a US Air Force KC-10 tanker during a test in 2018.