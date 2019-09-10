The Navy's Oldest Attack Submarine Goes Out On Top After Circumnavigating The Globe

"Olympia has completed her final deployment after 35 years of service, circumnavigating the globe in seven months starting from Oahu, Hawaii, transiting through the Panama Canal, Strait of Gibraltar and Suez Canal," U.S. Navy Commander Benjamin Selph, Olympia’s commanding officer, said in a statement. "Sailing around the world in our country’s oldest serving nuclear-powered Los Angeles class fast-attack submarine is a testament to the durability and design of the submarine, but also the tenacity and ‘fight on’ spirit of the crew."

USN USS Olympia returns to Pearl Harbor on Sept. 8, 2019.

The submarine is actually just shy of 35 years in service, with the Navy having commissioned her on Nov. 17, 1984. She is also the last of the original batch of Flight I Los Angeles class boats still in service. The submarine that had previously held the title of the oldest active-duty boat, USS Bremerton, another Flight I Los Angeles class sub, went on the inactive rolls in July 2018. She is now at Puget Sound undergoing the decommissioning process. Two other Flight Is, the USS La Jolla and USS San Franciso, remain technically commissioned, but serve only as inactive Moored Training Ships. Still, after Olympia goes off to Puget Sound, there will still be eight Flight II Los Angeles class subs and 22 Flight IIIs, also known as the 688is or "improved" types, in active service.

USN USS Bremerton leaves Pearl Harbor for Puget Sound in 2018.

"We have [sic] been training towards this deployment for months, and it was great to see the sailors put their skills and knowledge to the test," U.S. Navy Master Chief Electronics Technician (Radio) Arturo Placencia, Olympia's chief-of-the-boat, said. "Our motto is ‘We do difficult things with excellence, strength, and honor,’ and that’s exactly what our sailors did." As a member of the "silent service," it's perhaps not surprising that the Navy has offered limited details on what Olympia actually did do during her worldwide cruise. The boat's official stated mission was "conducting operations to support national security," according to the official news release. We know the submarine headed west from Pearl Harbor after she left in February. From there, she would have sailed into some of her normal stomping grounds in the Western Pacific. From there it was on to the Indian Ocean and eventually the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. Back in 1998, Olympia, which has been homeported in Hawaii since it entered service, had already earned the distinction of being the first Pacific-based U.S. Navy submarine to transit the Suez since 1963.

USN Olympia at sea in 1990.

Olympia spent at least two months cruising around the Mediterranean Sea. In May 2019, she made a scheduled port visit to the U.K. Royal Navy's base in Gibraltar in the Western Mediterranean. During her visit, personnel erected scaffolding around her sail to conduct apparent work on the submarine's Universal Modular Mast (UMM), an electronic periscope or "photonics mast." It's not clear whether the work was the result of damage sustained earlier in the submarine's travels or something breaking down during an earlier portion of its voyage. It is also possible that the Navy installed some additional mission equipment during the stopover. The "Los Angeles-class submarine USS Olympia (SSN 717) arrived and left as scheduled for their port visit in Spain," was all U.S. Navy Commander Kyle Raines, a spokesperson for Commander, 6th Fleet, which oversees the service's activities in the region, could say when The War Zone reached out in June. "The submarine is on routine deployment conducting maritime operations with allies and partners in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations." "The crew of Olympia welcomed British Parliament members on a tour ... during our visit," Commander Selph said of the port call after returning to Pearl Harbor. "We joined the crew of [the Royal Navy's Trafalgar-class attack submarine] HMS Talent (S92) in a day of barbeque and friendly sports competitions of soccer, football, and volleyball. There was also a promotion ceremony for two Olympia Sailors and a dolphin presentation onboard Talent." It's worth noting that Talent also appeared in Gibraltar in May sporting what appeared to be a wake detection system. You can read the War Zone's past analysis of what this piece of equipment might be capable of and why the Royal Navy may have been experimenting with it here. Then, in July, Olympia made another scheduled port call at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay in Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean, where official pictures show she took on Mk 48 torpedoes. Again, however, personnel set up scaffolding around the sail, though it's not clear what work they may have performed in this case. If workers had installed mission-related equipment in Gibraltar, they may have removed it in Souda Bay if it was no longer necessary.

USN Members of Olympia's crew load a Mk 48 Torpedo onto the submarine at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay in Greece in July 2019. Scaffolding, which was also present around the sail during the submarine's visit to Gibraltar, is visible here, as well.

USN US Navy personnel, including members of Olympia's crew, pose in front of a Mk 48 torpedo at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay.