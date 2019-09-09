Watch Japan's Giant US-2 Amphibious Flying Boat Land In An Amazingly Short Distance

The ShinMaywa US-2, which is a direct outgrowth of the half-century-old US-1 design it replaced, provides search and rescue, maritime patrol, firefighting, medical evacuation, and logistical support capabilities for the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force. It was the largest amphibious flying boat in production up until China bested it with their AG600 amphibian that first flew in 2017. But that aircraft isn't yet operationally deployed, the US-2 is, and it recently displayed its somewhat astonishing short-takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities to onlookers at the Red Bull Air Races in Chiba. Check out the clips below.

Although the US-2 may look like the flying boats of yesteryear, it is a remarkably modern aircraft. It features a glass cockpit, a digital flight control system, and four Rolls-Royce AE 2100J turboprop engines that pump out 4,600hp each. In firefighting configuration, she can deploy an impressive 15 tons of water. Performance-wise, the US-2 is no slouch. It cruises along at 300mph at 20,000 feet and has a range just shy of 3,000 miles. It can also land in some really rough seas, with waves up to around nine feet tall.

Yet what's most impressive, as the videos above showcase, is the US-2's short-takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities that are made possible primarily by a blown flap and flight control system arrangement. This not only allows for very short and slow takeoffs and landings, but it also gives US-2 pilots a unique level of controllability even at very slow speeds.

Basically, the US-2 makes its own lift and control surface pressure. Check out this diagram to understand exactly how the system works: