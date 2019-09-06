This Video Of A Rocket Sled Doing 6,599mph At Holloman AFB Is Absolute Insanity
The sound alone of something ripping by at hypersonic speed just feet above the desert floor is worth the click!
The internet is full of many wondrous things, most of which you have likely already seen. But something you probably have never seen before is an object rocketing along a set of tracks at 6,599 miles per hour, or right around Mach 8.6. No, I did not screw those metrics up, the video below shows a test being conducted on an object that is moving far beyond the threshold of hypersonic speed (Mach 5) just a few feet over the desert floor near Alamagordo, New Mexico.
Make sure your audio is on for this, the sound alone is worth the click:
So, what on earth could they be testing at those speeds on the rocket sled track? Well, pretty much any component that has to work while accelerating to and traveling at hypersonic speeds. And this is a very big deal these days as the Pentagon is clawing to get its hands on basically any Hypersonic weaponry it can.
Sensitive guidance and control systems will have to be able to survive heavy acceleration forces and high thermal stresses in order to make America's hypersonic dreams a reality. Coatings and construction materials also need to be put to the test before a heavy investment into flight-testing prototypes is made. And this is on top of other scientific high-speed research that is ongoing at any given time at Holloman's High Speed test Track. So, with that in mind, it isn't hard to understand why the ten-mile long, world-record-setting installation has become extremely important as of late.
The general high-speed track concept has a super entertaining and colorful history, with everything from warheads to ejection seats being tested on rocket and jet sleds over the decades. But in the early 2000s, Holloman's High Speed Test Track got totally remodeled for a hypersonic era—one that is now just about to dawn in an operational manner.
The videos below give you a good idea of what this unique facility is all about and its history:
So yeah, that clip is the fastest thing you will ever see from a close-up vantage point. It sort of makes everything from an F-15 to a Boughatti Supercar seem more like the tortoise than the hare, doesn't it? It's also a reminder of why hypersonic weapons are so sought after. Imagine trying to defend against something moving that fast!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDWeapons Testers At China Lake Obliterate Everything In This Crazy 'Greatest Hits' ReelThe US military's qualitative edge depends a lot on the huge test apparatus that supports it, including weapons ranges where things go bang...a lot!READ NOW
- RELATEDThere's A Place Where Helicopters Fly On High-Wires And Get Pummeled By MissilesDeep in White Sands Missile Range, there's an exotic facility situated between two mountains that is critical to countermeasure and missile testing.READ NOW
- RELATEDEdwards AFB Test Wing Commander Posted A List Of What A Week In His World Looks LikeThe unique recap of a week's major milestones offers special insight into how critical the 412th Test Wing is to America's air combat capabilities.READ NOW
- RELATEDCinema Aero: These Are The Aviation Videos You Absolutely Must Watch From The Last WeekThe past seven days have provided absolutely thrilling videos of some incredible and even downright dangerous flying.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch F-35s Do A Spectacular Low-Level Flyby Over Photographers At Star Wars CanyonA pair of F-35 pilots from The Netherlands showed off their new mounts in amazing fashion to waiting photographers in Death Valley.READ NOW