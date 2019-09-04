European Missile Maker and Polish Defense Giant Join Forces On New Tank Destroyer Concept

European missile consortium MBDA and Polish defense conglomerate PGZ have signed a deal to work together on a proposal for Poland's tank destroyer competition. The two firms are working on a number of concept designs that combine tracked vehicle chassis from PGZ's subsidiaries with MBDA's Brimstone guided missile, some of which could be attractive to customers on the export market. MBDA's subsidiary in the United Kingdom signed the cooperation deal with PGZ at a ceremony at the MSPO International Defense Industry Exhibition in Poland on Sept. 4, 2019. The trade show runs through Sept. 6. The two companies have been increasingly working together on a number of defense projects since 2017. This has now expanded into competing in Poland's new tank destroyer project, which is broadly seeking replacements for vehicle-mounted examples of the Soviet-era 9M14 Malyutka anti-tank guided missile, also known as the AT-3 Sagger, including the 9P133 4x4 wheeled anti-tank vehicle.

"Pairing the combat-proven MBDA Brimstone missile with the diverse range of current and future Polish platforms provides the ability to deliver rapid military capability for Poland and for wider markets, whilst strengthening our co-operation with PGZ Group on missiles," Adrian Monks, MBDA U.K. Sales Director in Poland, said in a statement. "We can integrate on all Polish vehicle types quickly and without any significant technical complexity," Monks separately told Shepard in an interview at MPSO.

Necro34 via Wikimedia A Polish 9P133 wheeled anti-tank vehicle fires a 9M14 Malyutka missile during an exercise in 2014. This is the main system Poland wants to replace with a new tank destroyer.

The Polish tank destroyer effort does not specify that any competitors must use a particular chassis, wheeled or tracked, in its submission. The biggest requirement is for a system that can "counter massed armor formations," almost certainly driven by growing security concerns in Poland in recent years about potential Russian aggression. Poland shares a border with Russia's highly militarized Kaliningrad region. It is also a NATO member and would be among the nearest to potentially respond to any crisis in the Alliance's Baltic State members of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Studies have repeatedly warned about how quickly a large conventional force would be able to occupy those three small countries during a major conflict. Similar concerns have driven significant reinvestment in various ground combat capabilities, including tanks, other armored vehicles, and anti-tank weaponry, among various NATO members, especially the United States, in recent years. With this in mind, MBDA and PGZ have already shown a number of vehicle designs based on the chassis from the AHS Krab 155mm self-propelled howitzer, as well as the venerable BWP-1 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), the Polish produced version of the Soviet BMP-1. The Krab concept, seen in the picture at the top of this article, along with one of the BWP-1 proposals, simply attaches large box launchers to the top of the chassis. The Krab-based vehicle has three eight-round launchers, while the BWP-1 one has a single 12-round launcher.

MBDA A tank destroyer concept involving a modified BWP-1 infantry fighting vehicle with a box launcher mounted in the rear deck.

It's not clear if these launchers are derived from an earlier palletized design that MBDA had pitched to Poland last year, which also offered a relatively simple way to add Brimstone to a variety of ground platforms. The European missile conglomerate has also proposed similar modular launchers in order to integrate Brimstone with the German Boxer wheeled armored vehicle for the British Army. Another, more complex BWP-1 proposal involves modifying the entire rear section of the BWP-1, which troops would ride in the standard configuration, to accommodate a tilting 12-round launcher that folds down flush with the vehicle's deck when not in use. This could help make it difficult for the enemy to identify tank destroyers from standard IFVs.

MBDA Another BWP-1-based tank destroyer concept with a launcher that folds flush with the rear deck when not in use.