Trump Tweets Intelligence Image After Iran's Rocket Explosion And Offers Them "Best Wishes"

Trump's statement that the United States was not involved in this latest accident comes amid reports and rumors that the U.S. government had been launching covert operations to sabotage Iran's ballistic missile development programs and other related work. Just recently, The New York Times reported that an unrelated American cyberattack in June 2019 had severely hampered Iran's ability to monitor maritime activities in the Strait of Hormuz and plot attacks on or attempts to seize foreign ships. This did not prevent Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from taking control of the British flagged tanker Stena Impero, along with two other ships, between July and August.

Of course, even without Trump's Tweet, there is no other hard evidence that U.S. had any involvement in the Safir's apparent explosion. Iran has conducted eight launches using this rocket, at least three of which are known to have failed.

The President's offer of "best wishes" to Iran is curious given that the U.S. government's position, as well as that of some of its allies, especially Israel, is that the Iranians are using their nascent space program as a cover for long-range ballistic missile developments, including the possible development of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). As such, the United States routinely criticizes space launches just as it does any other Iranian missile test.

With this in mind, it is certainly possible that Trump meant his condolences as a backhanded insult. The President is certainly not above disparaging opponents, both foreign and domestic, on Twitter and in public, as well as outright threatening them, too.

At the same time, this does also follow Trump's latest public offer to meet with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Aug. 26, 2019, at the G7 summit in France. The President has proposed such meetings in the past, as well.

"I have a good feeling. I think he [Rouhani] is going to want to meet and get their situation straightened out. They are hurting badly," Trump told reporters. "They can’t do what they were saying they were going to do because if they do that, they will be met with really very violent force. So I think they are going to be good."