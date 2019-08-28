51 F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Jets Remain In Inventory, Only One Destroyed In Last Two Years

The War Zone has been working for months to obtain new details about the state of the F-117s, both by contacting the Air Force directly and through the Freedom of Information Act, which has proven to be curiously difficult. Brian Brackens, an Air Force spokesperson at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, provided the updated information in an Email on Aug. 28, 2019. The remaining Nighthawks are still at the secretive Tonopah Test Range Airport in Nevada. Lockheed Martin only ever built 59 F-117s, along with five pre-production YF-117s, so 51 aircraft represent the bulk of the total production run. This largely dispells persistent rumors over the years that the Air Force had been quietly destroying the remaining aircraft, possibly by simply burying them out at Tonopah. Until 2016, there was a legal requirement to keep the F-117s in so-called "Type 1000" storage, meaning that they would be maintained in a state where they could be returned to active service relatively quickly, if necessary. The annual defense policy bill, or National Defense Authorization Act, for the 2017 Fiscal Year nullified this and replaced it with the four-per-year disposal plan. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio subsequently developed what it calls a "migration plan" for how to get rid of the F-117s.

Adrian Harrison/ @adrianh Some of the best pictures in over a decade of F-117s flying. The images were taken in Panamint Valley in March of 2019.

Adrian Harrison/ @adrianh The officially retired aircraft have been remarkably active in recent months.

"The Air Force planned to dispose of one F-117 in FY17 and approximately 4 every year following, however, there was a requirement for an environmental impact study prior to operating a Media Blast Facility," Brackens, the Air Force spokesperson, told The War Zone in his Email. "That study delayed construction and completion of the facility until this year." "Media blasting" in this instance refers to using abrasives to remove the sensitive radar-absorbing material coatings that cover the F-117's skin. This is a notoriously complex process. The material also happens to be highly toxic and requires personnel performing the blasting to wearing head-to-toe protective gear and utilize specialized facilities. The Air Force had to go through this process with a YF-117 pre-production aircraft, serial number 79-10781, in order to send that aircraft to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in 1991 for display. Workers went so far as to spray-paint the phrase "Toxic Death" on the aircraft's bare skin afterward. You can read all about that Nighthawk, and the other work required to make it ready for display, in this past War Zone piece.

Public Domain The "Toxic Death" F-117 in flight circa 1991.

So, it's not surprising that the Air Force would have to complete a rigorous environmental impact study before opening up the new dedicated facility at Tonopah to perform this work on dozens of F-117s. At a rate of four-a-year, this site will have to be active for nearly 13 years in order to dispose of 51 Nighthawks. It is also not clear how, or if, the Tonopah media blasting facility's operations might differ from how Air Force has performed this work in the past. However, Brackens confirmed that the service destroyed an F-117, serial number 80-0784, at Plant 42 in the 2017 Fiscal Year, as planned, as a proof of concept. This suggests that at least some parts of the process have changed since 1991.

Courtesy of Randy and Brett F-117 photographed on a flatbed heading south in Nevada in 2017. This is likely aircraft serial number 80-0784 on its way to be destroyed as a proof of concept.

It seems very likely that the plane individuals saw on the truck in 2017, seen in the picture above, was 80-0784 heading for this fate. The truck carrying it was traveling south. Lockheed Martin had already destroyed another YF-117 at its facilities there in 2008, again as a proof of concept for a possible method of disposing of the Nighthawks.

USAF F-117 destroyed at Plant 42 in 2008 as part of another invasive disposal study that occurred right after the type's official retirement.

Since 2017, the Air Force has not destroyed any other F-117s, according to Brackens. The only other Nighthawk to leave Tonopah arrived at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Aug. 22, 2019. This was very likely the aircraft that bystanders saw near Plant 42 the week before, where it could have undergone media blasting or other demilitarization before getting flown to Wright Patterson.

Christopher McGreevy/ @ohwiss F-117 partially disassembled on a flatbed truck photographed near Plant 42 in mid-August, 2019.

Christopher McGreevy/ @ohwiss Another view of the F-117 partially disassembled on a flatbed truck near Plant 42.

Christopher McGreevy/ @ohwiss A closer look of the other side of the F-117 partially disassembled on a flatbed truck seen near Plant 42 in mid-August, 2019.

With the new media blasting facility, the "remaining F-117A aircraft will continue to be disposed of in accordance with the Migration Plan at the rate of approximately four aircraft/year," Air Force spokesperson Brackens explained in his Email to The War Zone. It remains unclear what the Air Force, or private contractors, might be doing with the remaining F-117s in the meantime. It is obvious from pictures and video that seem to emerge with relative regularity that some of them are still flying, despite there no longer being a requirement to keep them in Type 1000 storage.

USAF YF-117, serial number 79-10781, in its now somewhat censored form on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.