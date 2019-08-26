Wait, The USAF Is Spending Hundreds Of Thousands Airlifting Two Dodge Chargers To The UK?

There's no requirement for the Chargers specifically to perform this function. As noted, various other vehicles have met the performance requirements necessary to act as chase cars and could accept the other requisite modifications, including installation of various radios, necessary for this mission. The Air Force has said itself that it could source vehicles in the United Kingdom if it comes to that.

This means the flight alone would cost about $190,000 at least just to get the cars to RAF Mildenhall, plus nearly an equal amount for the airlifter to return to the United States afterward. This could be offset to some degree if there is cargo that could be flown on the return leg, though.

We don't know how much it might cost in the end to put the Chargers through the certification process and the total expense the Air Force will incur to fly them to RAF Mildenhall, but we can estimate the basic cost of the flight from New Jersey to the United Kingdom, which would be around eight hours long. The cost per flight hour to operate various Air Force aircraft fluctuates due to a number of factors, but, as of 2013 , it was $23,811 for the C-17 and the $21,10 for the KC-10. Use the larger C-5 Galaxy at that time ran $78,817 per hour.

"If ATTLA is unable to certify the vehicles for flight, the vehicles may potentially be shipped by boat or sourced at the end destination," the Air Force said in its story. This raises additional questions about why the service is even shipping these cars to RAF Mildenhall, at all.

It is possible that RAF Mildenhall, specifically, doesn't have chase cars in place, but U-2s do regularly visit RAF Fairford. This brings up the question of why there isn't a permanent fleet of chase cars available in the country already, part of which could be temporarily redeployed to RAF Mildenhall, or why the Air Force doesn't just send them to Fairford as usual. It seems difficult to believe that these bases, which have motor pools, would find it difficult to maintain a small fleet of appropriate cars to support Dragon Lady operations, as necessary.

Having fleets of chase cars in place at any established base that is at all a regular U-2 deployment location would certainly seem more cost-effective than having to fly in chase cars to these locales constantly or even sporadically. This could also be particularly important in the future if there is a need to rapidly deploy or reposition U-2s to meet operational demands, but airlift assets are strained or otherwise prevented from reaching forward-deployed sites.

We will have to wait and see when and if the Air Force does get the two Chargers certified to fly to the United Kingdom. Depending on how long it takes, especially if they can't get approval, it will only underscore the question of whether it would have made more sense just to buy suitable vehicles there in the first place. A Charger Police Interceptor sells for roughly $33,000 to $40,000 in the United States. With chase car modifications, let's say the cost is $45,000 per vehicle. That means that a fleet of four vehicles could be bought and stationed in the UK for the estimated price of just the inbound leg of the proposed mission, based on generalized figures. Certainly, there are similar off-the-shelf vehicle options available in the United Kingdom, too.

It sounds so grossly illogical and wasteful that only the Department of Defense could come up with such a rationale to support it. At the very least, it seems like a case of remarkably poor planning. Then again, maybe there is something we are missing.

