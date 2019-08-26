A C-130 Hercules Transport Crash Landed At Santa Barbara Airport (Updated)

Details remain very limited at this time, but a privately owned C-130 crashed-landed at Santa Barbara Airport in California at around 10:20PM on the evening of August 25th, 2019. The aircraft in question appears to belong to International Air Response, an operator of C-130s that are used for various unique applications, such as test and evaluation, film making, and oil spill cleanup spraying missions, as well as cargo hauling duties.

The aircraft skidded off the runway and came to a rest on its side. Although the airframe appears to be intact, there is significant damage to its wing. Reports state that all seven people on board were able to evacuate the aircraft safely. The aircraft was covered in fire retardant foam by crash crews at the airport shortly after coming to a stop.