Brazil To Deploy Military To Fight Amazon Fires As 747 Supertanker Arrives In Bolivia

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has said he will deploy elements of the country's military to help fight an unprecedented spate of fires raging across the country's portion of the Amazon rainforest, which have the potential to become a major global environmental disaster. The decision comes amid growing international criticism of how the Bolsonaro Administration had been handling the crisis, which is also impacting neighboring countries. This has notably prompted Bolivia to lease the world's only 747 Supertanker, the world's largest firefighting aircraft, which arrived in that country today to help combat the blazes. Bolsonaro made the announcement on Aug. 23, 2019, a day after holding an emergency cabinet session, but offered little detail about what military forces might end up deployed to support the firefighting efforts at that time. Later in the day, he said the military would "act strongly" and deployments would begin on Aug. 24, 2019. Since Jan. 1, 2019, there have been more than 75,000 recorded wildfires across Brazil, a more than 80 percent increase over last year. This is also more than the total number of blazes in 2016, when drought fueled a particularly bad fire season. Many of the fires currently raging in Brazil are in that country's portion of the Amazon, which accounts for 60 percent of that Amazon Rainforest's total area.

"The protection of the forest is our duty," Bolsonaro said. "We are aware of that and will act to combat deforestation and criminal activities that put people at risk in the Amazon. We are a government of zero tolerance for crime, and in the environmental field it will not be different."

Esri, DigitalGlobe, GeoEye, Earthstar Geographics, CNES/Airbus DS, USDA, USGS, AeroGRID, IGN, and the GIS User Community / NOAA, Esri / World Wildlife Fund (WWF) / Esri, Garmin, FAO, NOAA via AP A map showing thermal hotspots indicating the presence of fires in the Amazon region in August 2019.

Though Brazilian authorities have not said what military units might be headed to help battle the fires raging in the Amazon, the country does have a dedicated Military Firefighters Corps. This is a reserve component adjacent to the country's Army, which has some 50,000 members spread across Brazil's states. These units have specialized equipment and could receive orders to pool their resources to better respond to priority areas.

Jônatas B. Theodoro via Wikimedia Brazilian military firefighters on parade in 2009.

The country's active Army might also deploy military engineering units, which are often well suited to performing certain firefighting tasks, such as creating firebreaks and otherwise clearing debris. Ground forces have access to tactical trucks and other vehicles that would be valuable to move personnel, equipment, and supplies into more remote areas. The Brazilian Navy and Marines Corps also have amphibious vehicles and riverine and landing craft that could perform similar functions in inland waterways, such as along the Amazon River and its tributaries. Brazil's Army, Navy, and Air Force, all have fleets of helicopters that could carry "bambi buckets" to conduct water bombing missions in remote or otherwise hard to reach areas, as well. Maybe its armed services' most powerful firefighting weapon, the Brazilian Air Force has a limited number of Modular Aerial Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) that convert its C-130 Hercules airlifters into water bombers. You can read more about MAFFS in this past War Zone story. "Whatever is within our power we will do," Bolsonaro said on Aug. 23, 2019. "The problem is resources."

Brazilian Air Force A Brazilian C-130 demonstrates the MAFFS.

Unfortunately, as Bolsonaro noted, it remains to be seen whether Brazil can quickly put together the necessary resources to respond to the crisis, which is so extensive, some of the fires are readily visible from space. Brazil already lost 1,330 square miles of Amazon Rainforest – an area larger than the state of Rhode Island – to fires in the first six months of 2019, according to The New York Times. "It’s impossible to be everywhere at the same time," Coronel Demargli Farias, the chief of firefighters in Brazil's Rondônia state, also said on Aug. 23, 2019. "Even if we had 50,000 men." Brazil could appeal to the international community to provide additional firefighters and support, but it might find that other countries are facing similar problems. The U.S. Air Force has its own C-130s equipped with the improved MAFFS II system, which you can read about more here, but would have to balance any requests for assistance against the potential demand domestically. The United States is in the middle of its own fire season. On Aug. 23, 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump did say that "we stand ready to assist" in a Tweet that was otherwise supportive of Bolsonaro.