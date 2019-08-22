The B-2 Bomber Is Still Getting "Game-Changing" Upgrades As Focus Shifts To The B-21

Northrop Grumman developed this assembly line infrastructure in cooperation with the U.S.-based aerospace division of robotics company KUKA. In 2016, German-headquartered KUKA sold that portion of the company to Advanced Integration Technology (AIT), after the U.S. government objected to its inclusion in the sale of the overall company to Chinese firm Midea.

AIT continues to support the IAL and Northrop Grumman representatives said that they hoped to expand the same concept to other portion's of the company's aerospace work. When we asked, they added that the same general methods using enlarged tooling would be able to support production of larger aircraft, but they did not specifically mention the B-21. An additional production line in another building adjacent to the F-35 IAL at Site 4 already supports unspecified "other programs" and may be using similar production technology.

In July 2019, U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff General Stephen Wilson revealed that the service is looking toward the B-21 making its first flight in December 2021. The first examples are expected to enter operational service sometime in the mid-2020s. It seems very probable, if not likely, that some form of risk reduction prototype or test articles have already flown as part of the Raider's development. Northrop Grumman's RQ-180 reconnaissance drone may have also served a dual purpose in supporting this development. U.S. Air Force Major General James Dawkins, head of Eighth Air Force, the service's top strategic bomber unit, declined to comment on whether the first B-21s would eventually have a pilot-optional capability as outlined in the original requirements when we asked him after the ceremony.

In the meantime, the B-2s will continue to be a vital component of the Air Force's strategic bomber force and Northrop Grumman continues to modernize those aircraft, as well as improve the maintenance and sustainment processes to keep fleet going. The stealth bombers are high-demand, but low-density assets that have complex time- and resource-intensive maintenance and logistics requirements. All this contributes to the high operating costs for the B-2, which recent reports say is presently around $122,000 per flight hour.