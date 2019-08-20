You Have To See The Rest Of This Shot Of An F-22 Tearing Across A Stormy Chicago Skyline

The Air Force's highly popular F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team was is in Chi-Town last weekend for the Chicago Air And Water Show and they didn't disappoint. The spectacle takes place along Chicago's famous waterfront, and the locale is somewhat legendary for offering amazing views of aircraft blasting by skyscrapers as they approach show center. In fact, I have done an article on just this in the past. Last weekend saw some wet air move through the Windy City, which can lead to incredible atmospheric effects as jets tear through it. No American fighter sucks the moisture out of the air to produce 'vapes,' 'capes,' and 'streamers' like the F-22A Raptor.

Case in point, the photo below.

USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team

The photo shows a Raptor hauling past Hancock Tower at transonic speeds, with all types of vapor emanating off the stealthy jet's tails and fuselage. Of course, under such moist conditions, once hard maneuvering in thrown in the mix, the F-22 begins to 'molt':

USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team

You can read all about how and why vapor is formed by aircraft under certain conditions and how the F-22's little brother, the F-35 Lightning II, is also becoming well known for its ability to produce thick 'vapes' in this past article of ours.

Staff Sgt. Eric Summers Jr. The F-22 bringing its own weather system during a performance over NAS Jacksonville in 2017.

Master Sgt. John Gordinier The F-22 bringing its own weather system during a performance over NAS Jacksonville in 2017.