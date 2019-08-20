You Have To See The Rest Of This Shot Of An F-22 Tearing Across A Stormy Chicago Skyline
The epic image shows an F-22 rocketing past Hancock Tower as it pours vapor due to some very moist conditions.
The Air Force's highly popular F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team was is in Chi-Town last weekend for the Chicago Air And Water Show and they didn't disappoint. The spectacle takes place along Chicago's famous waterfront, and the locale is somewhat legendary for offering amazing views of aircraft blasting by skyscrapers as they approach show center. In fact, I have done an article on just this in the past. Last weekend saw some wet air move through the Windy City, which can lead to incredible atmospheric effects as jets tear through it. No American fighter sucks the moisture out of the air to produce 'vapes,' 'capes,' and 'streamers' like the F-22A Raptor.
Case in point, the photo below.
The photo shows a Raptor hauling past Hancock Tower at transonic speeds, with all types of vapor emanating off the stealthy jet's tails and fuselage. Of course, under such moist conditions, once hard maneuvering in thrown in the mix, the F-22 begins to 'molt':
You can read all about how and why vapor is formed by aircraft under certain conditions and how the F-22's little brother, the F-35 Lightning II, is also becoming well known for its ability to produce thick 'vapes' in this past article of ours.
Despite the heavy weather, ABC7 shot what parts of the show that went on from atop a highrise, including the F-22 demo. It is a unique perspective, to say the least!
Fast forward to 1:50:42 if the video doesn't advance automatically:
If you have never seen the F-22 demo, you are missing out. It is awesome to behold. I have seen it countless times, but it still impresses the hell out of me.
Below is the team's schedule. You might still have time to catch a demo before the season ends. And don't be discouraged or disappointed if the weather for the show isn't so sunny, the secret is that the best demos with the most vapor happen when the weather is at its worst!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDCheck Out The Copious Amount Of Vapor Spilling Off This F-35A During Chicago Air ShowThe F-35 is giving the F-22 a run for its money when it comes to manifesting crazy vapor effects in moist air.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Ultra Rare Cockpit Video Of An F-22 Raptor Blasting Through The SkiesThe USAF is suddenly loosening its restrictions on video shot from inside the cockpits of its stealth combat aircraft.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This F-22 Raptor Execute A Mind-Blowing Inverted Somersault At AltitudeFor the F-22 in particular, being able to quickly point its nose at an enemy aircraft even at low speed remains a highly valued capability.READ NOW
- RELATEDThese Exhilarating F-35 and F-22 Twilight Afterburner Passes Will Start Your Week Off RightRaptors and Lightnings tore up the skies over Oshkosh as the sun was setting last week resulting in this teeth-rattling video!READ NOW
- RELATEDPeople Are Freaking Out Over Video Of Su-35 Practicing For Moscow Air ShowThe Su-35 may have a few new tricks to perform at MAKS 2017, but does the jet represent "peak fighter maneuverability" based on current air combat trends?READ NOW