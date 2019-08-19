There Are More Fighters On This Packed Ramp In Wisconsin Than In Some Entire Air Forces

An image posted by the USAF shows the apron at Volk Field in Wisconsin during exercise Northern Lightning. It represents a stunning depiction of American tactical jet capability and capacity. In fact, there are more fighters on that ramp than what some air forces have in their entire fleets. In total, there are 46 combat jets sitting on the flightline, ranging in capabilities and performance from AV-8B+ Harriers to F-22 Raptors.

On the secondary ramp where the old aircraft barns are, the aggressors lined up. Five USAF T-38As, likely from Langely AFB, and five Draken International L159 Honey Badgers are seen in the image.

The exercise is one of the handful of high-end, large force employment (LFE) training events that the Air National Guard puts on every year. These are commonly revered for the intimate setting and high-quality interoperability training scenarios they offer that range all over the air combat spectrum. A big component of these LFEs is integrating 4th generation assets, like Super Hornets, Eagles, and Vipers, with 5th generation stealthy assets, like Lightnings and Raptors.

Because of communications limitations, capability disparities, and performance differences, this can be challenging. So, getting crews familiar with the advantages that each asset brings to the fight, and how to maximize those advantages for the greater good, while also minimizing each asset's unique disadvantages, is absolutely essential for working successfully as a team. This is not just some Pentagon corporate speak. Literally, the level of familiarity fighter aircrews have with working directly with more advanced or less advanced assets can mean life and death in a real combat scenario where the other side is actually trying to shoot them down.

Northern Lightning also has a testing component usually baked into it, as well. Hence why you see F-15s and F-16s from the USAF's operational test units in the photos. New weapons and systems, and the tactics that go along with them, can be put to the test in LFE scenarios alongside frontline pilots during the exercise to get a better idea of how they will perform outside of a strict developmental environment.