Watch This Crazy Cockpit Video Of The Thunderbirds Nailing A Perfect Bomb Burst Cross

Action cameras that capture 360 degrees of video and stitch it all together in a big spherical view that can be digitally panned in any direction are changing the way cockpit footage is captured. Jet demo teams were some of the first adopters of the technology and the USAF Thunderbirds have continued to make great use of it during their 2019 show season. Case in point, a video the team recently shot from the cockpit of Thunderbird 2's Block 52 F-16C as it rocketed through the show's pinnacle maneuver, the Bomb Burst Cross.

The Bomb Burst starts with the four-ship diamond formation rocketing into the sky vertically, then four of the jets roll away from each other in opposing directions and break simultaneously. A fifth jet bursts through the center and continues skyward victoriously with its afterburner blazing as it does rapid aileron rolls. Meanwhile, the four jets that just broke in opposite direction continue on in large arching descents. The maneuver isn't just powerful, it's moving. So much so that a huge sculpted interpretation of it sits near the Pentagon as a memorial to all who served in the United States Air Force.

FAA document

The thing is that the initial Bomb Burst is really just half of the maneuver. The second half of this incredibly coordinated ballet in the sky is what's most exciting. The four jets continue down on their opposing courses before leveling out at slightly different altitudes as they approach low and fast over show center with the idea being that they will all cross in nearly the same space and at the exact same time. This is called the Bomb Burst Cross.

FAA document