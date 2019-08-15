Navy Ships Look To WWII Era Message-Filled Bean Bags To Communicate Without Radios

“I started with the original measurements of the bean-bag used on the USS Enterprise in 1942 and built this one to withstand the impact of a drop but also weighed down for an accurate drop,” U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Carlos Freireizurieta, a member of Boxer’s Paraloft shop, explained . "The World War II bean-bags were filled with stuffing, but the one I made is weighted down with a one-pound steel bar sown into the bottom of the naugahyde [artificial leather] and webbing package."

U.S. Navy Lieutenant Taryn "SISS" Steiger, who was the pilot of the MH-60S during the bean bag test drop on Boxer, noted that the helicopter might also be able to briefly land or use its hoist to pick up additional messages in return, as well. The Navy did not say how far the Sea Hawk flew during the test drop or how long the entire experiment took.

It's not necessarily clear how practical the entire operation might be in a real-world situation. The information that the bean bag pouch could reasonably contain might be limited in both total volume and format. Written messages seem the most likely option, though the pouch could certainly carry flash drives or similar electronic storage devices to carry video or audio.

But, at the same time, having an alternative such as the bean bag readily available would certainly be better than nothing in a situation where it would be impossible or ill-advised to use more modern communications options. This method is certainly low tech and low cost making it easy enough to have available, if necessary. Other older technology, such as morse code via signal lights, and signal flags, also remains available, but they might not be able to transmit as much information as quickly as the bean bag and could be difficult to use in poor weather or heavy smoke or at night.

Whatever the case, the possibility of opponents spotting friendly forces from their electronic emissions, intercepting those transmissions, or just jamming them, are very real risks on the modern battlefield. On Aug. 7, 2019, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) issued an advisory for commercial vessels sailing in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea, and Red Sea – the same general areas where Boxer is operating – that warned about Iranian forces or their proxies jamming GPS signals and communications transmissions, as well as issuing confusing or false messages.