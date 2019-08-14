Test Pilot Recounts F-117's Wobbly First Flight And Entering Into Its Top Secret World

The flight occurred on June 18th, 1981, at 6AM at Groom Lake. Keep in mind, the F-117 and the stealth technology behind it was still totally new at the time. The Have Blue demonstrator proved that a stealth aircraft could actually fly and evade radars well enough to survive deep in enemy airspace, but YF-117 serial number 79-10780 was the first aircraft that packaged those technologies and many more into a single airframe that could eventually mature into something that could actually go to war.

Public Domain YF-117 in flight.