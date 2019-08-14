Taiwan Reveals Land-Based Variant Of Naval Point Defense Missile System To Guard Key Sites

Expanding the Sea Oryx program to include a ground-based version makes good sense for many of the same reasons. The threat from Chinese land-attack cruise missiles is growing, as well, and the PLA has the increasing ability to use aircraft, ships, and land-based launchers to engage targets anywhere on Taiwan from multiple vectors at once.

The Taiwanese military spent considerable effort in the past building hardened bases and other facilities on the Pacific-facing side of the island, believing that it would offer added protection against Chinese forces. It has increasingly become clear that those sites are now near-equally as vulnerable to cruise missiles, as well as other emerging threats, such as swarms of small unmanned aircraft. In May 2018, the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) sent bombers and fighter jets on a route that effectively encircled Taiwan in a clear demonstration of its capabilities.

In August 2018, it had already emerged that the Taiwanese military was looking to buy additional Phalanx CIWS point defense systems to install at a number of air bases. A ground-mounted Phalanx CIWS is supposedly already part of the defensive posture around Taiwan's immensely valuable Leshan radar station, which houses an AN/FPS-115 PAVE PAWS phased array early warning radar. The U.S. military has also employed a ground-based Phalanx CIWS system, known as Centurion, for years, to protect forward operating bases against artillery rockets, mortar bombs, and similar threats.