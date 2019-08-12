You Can Buy Japan's 'Air Force One' 747 Jumbo Jet

The rearmost section is a regular passenger area for reporters and accompanying government personnel. The seats are slightly larger than those of regular commercial planes, and the area has a configuration of two seats on each window side and four seats in the middle. Three large chairs facing rearward are placed on the podium in front of the seats. Microphones are also installed for news conferences.

Moving farther to the front, there is a section for senior officials and other personnel accompanying the mission, which is equivalent to business class seating. Going even farther, there is a secretarial area with 11 seats spaced out and away from each other because secretaries need to work while traveling. There is a table in the meeting room set aside by a door, while fax machines and photocopiers are set up in the workroom. Special Airlift Group members who have no tasks during the flight take up seats on the upper level, which is characteristic of the layout of a jumbo jet.

Going even farther to the front on the lower level, there is supposedly a VIP room. But the Defense Ministry doesn't disclose the details, citing crisis management. However, the VIP room was opened to the media in November 1991 before the aircraft were placed into service.

The Asahi Shimbun reported at the time: “In the VIP room in the front-most section on the lower level, there are the prime minister’s office, a sofa bed, a ladies’ room for his wife.”

The interior layout will stay basically the same in the new aircraft, which will replace the old ones in April, the officials said.