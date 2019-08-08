What We Know About A Reported Radiation Leak In Russia After A Missile Engine Exploded

The Russian Ministry of Defense has rejected reports of a brief spike in ambient radiation after an explosion and subsequent fire killed at least two individuals at a military test site near the White Sea. This incident follows a massive blast at an ammunition depot in Siberia and ensuring fires injured six people and forced thousands of others nearby to evacuate the area just days ago. It also comes a month after a fire broke out onboard the top-secret Russian spy submarine Losharik, killing 14 sailors. This latest incident reportedly occurred at a site near the village of Nyonoksa in Russia's northwestern Arkhangelsk region on Aug. 8, 2019, according to Russia's Interfax. Russia's Ministry of Defense said at least seven people had been injured in the accident, including a defense industry employee, and two of them had later died. Other reports say there may be as many as 15 people injured in total.

Beyond this, many of the details about the accident remain unclear. State-run media outlet TASS, citing anonymous sources, had initially reported that the explosion and fire had occurred on an unspecified ship from the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet at its base in Severodvinsk, to the east of Nyonoksa. Other reports said that the incident might have involved a test ship or unpowered barge. The Russian Ministry of Defense's statement does not specifically identify the location of the incident, describing it only as a "test site."

Google Maps A map showing the relative locations of Severodvinsk, to the east, and Nyonoksa, to its west, on the White Sea.

TASS' English translation of the Russian Ministry of Defense statement also said that a "liquid propellant jet engine" exploding was the cause of the accident, while its Russian version uses a phrase that could also translate to "liquid propellant rocket engine." Other Russian media outlets, include state-run RIA Novosti, have also described the item that blew up as a liquid fuel rocket motor. The specific mention of a "liquid propellant" at all strongly points to a rocket motor given that jet engines almost universally use some form of liquid fuel and that this qualifier would be redundant in that case. There are, however, liquid and solid fuel rocket motors. Nyonoksa is reportedly used to test both cruise missiles, which use jet engines, and rocket-powered ballistic missiles. If a liquid fuel rocket motor was the source of the explosion, it is possible that it occurred during a test or other work on an R-29RM Shtil submarine-launched ballistic missile, which the Russian Navy continues to deploy on its Project 667BDRM Delfin class ballistic missiles submarines. No report, so far, has identified the motor, or associated missile, in question.

Far more worrisome are reports from officials in Severodvinsk of an increase in ambient radiation after the accident. "A short-term rise in background radiation was recorded at 12 o'clock in Severodvinsk," Ksenia Yudina, a spokesperson for the city, told reporters. The Civil Protection Department in Severodvinsk said that the readings, which reached 0.11 millisieverts per hour, had come from two sensors tied to an automated system in the region. This is significantly higher than typical background radiation. Severodvinsk officials subsequently added that the radiation levels had already "normalized." There were unconfirmed reports that residents in the area had received instructions to take precautions to prevent radiation exposure.

The Russian Defense Ministry subsequently denied those claims. "No harmful substances were emitted into the atmosphere, the background radiation is normal," according to a statement. What the exact source and veracity of the claims of increased radiation from Severodvinsk city officials might be, it is hard to hear about this incident and not think about a fire that occurred on board the Delfin-class submarine Ekaterinburg while it was in dry dock in 2011. Seven years later, then-Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin publicly disclosed that the boat had a full load of 16 R-29RMs, each one of which carries four nuclear warheads, while the work was going on, something that one could only describe as a gross safety hazard. Observers at the time of the incident had dismissed reports from anonymous sources that there were missiles on the submarine on the basis that it seemed extremely unlikely that Russians would have been so careless.

АО "Центр судоремонта "Звёздочка" via Wikimedia Ekaterinburg at a ceremony marking her relaunch following repairs in 2014.

The Ekaterinburg incident is also interesting to note given the initial report from TASS that this latest accident had actually happened during work on an unspecified Russian naval vessel in Severodvinsk. At the time of writing, the Russian state media outlet had not updated its English-language story to specifically say that this was in error or retract the statement, as seen in the screenshot below, which The War Zone has preserved here for the record.

TASS

A separate report from Russian newspaper Lenta suggested that the accident could have actually been the result of a failed ballistic missile launch from a submarine in the White Sea. This was based solely on the Russian Ministry of Defense's unexplained demand that local authorities in the Dvina Bay area in the aftermath of the incident.